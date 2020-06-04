S Korea's actions not helpful in resolving export spat, Japan says

South Korea's decision to reopen a World Trade Organization complaint about Japan's tightening of export controls is "not helpful" to the process of resolving the nations' differences, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his South Korean counterpart on Wednesday.

In a 40-minute phone call with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, Motegi reiterated that the move by Seoul was "extremely regrettable," according to the Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry said that it was picking the complaint back up because Japan had not shown willingness to settle the dispute bilaterally despite months of talks.

In July last year, Japan placed tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound exports of three key materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display panels, and the following month removed the country from a "white list" of countries extended preferential trading status.

South Korea filed the WTO complaint in September, arguing the measures were part of a dispute over wartime labor, but suspended it in November after the countries agreed to start consultations on export controls.

Ties between the Asian neighbors have been on particularly rocky ground since South Korea's top court made a series of decisions ordering compensation for workers ruled to have been forced to toil in Japanese factories during the 1910-1945 period of Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Japan argues the issue of compensation was settled for good by a 1965 bilateral agreement and has criticized the seizure of Japanese companies' assets in South Korea.

Motegi warned Kang that the assets should not be liquidated, as this would lead to a "serious situation," the ministry said. The two agreed to continue communicating in the hopes of resolving the dispute, it said.

They also discussed their countries' responses to the coronavirus pandemic and welcomed the cooperation that was shown when flying home their respective citizens who were stranded abroad due to travel restrictions, the ministry said.

