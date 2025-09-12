 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a news conference to mark 100 days in office at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Image: Kim Hong-Ji/Pool via AP
politics

S Korea's Lee stresses separating wartime issues from Japan cooperation

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that he will continue to emphasize the importance of separating wartime issues from Japan bilateral cooperation, calling for further enhanced economic ties with the neighboring country.

Referring to the policy toward Japan as a "two-track strategy," Lee said that engaging with a successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who will step down, may prove more difficult, at a press conference marking the 100th day of Lee's presidency.

Lee called Japan a close neighbor and said, "In particular, I believe that, given the fundamental changes in the global economic order, there is a clear need for a new framework of South Korea-Japan economic cooperation." However, he did not detail the framework.

Lee's remark comes as the two neighbors, like many other countries, have faced economic hardships from higher import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. During his meeting with Ishiba in Tokyo last month, Lee said that South Korea and Japan should strengthen cooperation in the face of the trade challenge.

Once known for his hardline stance toward Japan, Lee has adopted a friendlier approach since taking office in June, holding talks twice with Ishiba, including in August.

The two countries have long been at odds over historical issues stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, including compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II.

In 2023, the government of former President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that it would compensate former workers and their families who won lawsuits against Japanese firms through a government-backed fund instead of requiring direct compensation from the firms.

Lee has said he would maintain the policy to ensure consistency in Seoul's diplomacy.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo