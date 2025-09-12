S Korea's Lee stresses separating wartime issues from Japan cooperation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a news conference to mark 100 days in office at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that he will continue to emphasize the importance of separating wartime issues from Japan bilateral cooperation, calling for further enhanced economic ties with the neighboring country.

Referring to the policy toward Japan as a "two-track strategy," Lee said that engaging with a successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who will step down, may prove more difficult, at a press conference marking the 100th day of Lee's presidency.

Lee called Japan a close neighbor and said, "In particular, I believe that, given the fundamental changes in the global economic order, there is a clear need for a new framework of South Korea-Japan economic cooperation." However, he did not detail the framework.

Lee's remark comes as the two neighbors, like many other countries, have faced economic hardships from higher import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. During his meeting with Ishiba in Tokyo last month, Lee said that South Korea and Japan should strengthen cooperation in the face of the trade challenge.

Once known for his hardline stance toward Japan, Lee has adopted a friendlier approach since taking office in June, holding talks twice with Ishiba, including in August.

The two countries have long been at odds over historical issues stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, including compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II.

In 2023, the government of former President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that it would compensate former workers and their families who won lawsuits against Japanese firms through a government-backed fund instead of requiring direct compensation from the firms.

Lee has said he would maintain the policy to ensure consistency in Seoul's diplomacy.

© KYODO