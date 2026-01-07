 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korea's Lee visits anti-Japan historical site in Shanghai

0 Comments
SHANGHAI

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday visited a historic site in Shanghai that once housed the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea established by independence activists during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The visit was made on the final day of his four-day state visit to China, during which the South Korean leader referred to the shared wartime history of the two countries that suffered from Japan's military aggression.

Lee has indicated Seoul will remain neutral amid the ongoing diplomatic row between Beijing and Tokyo over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks in November on a Taiwan contingency.

During their talks on Monday, in Beijing, President Xi Jinping recalled the two sides' "great sacrifices in resisting Japanese militarism" and said they should jointly "defend the victorious outcomes of World War II."

Lee told Xi, "Even during times when our national sovereignty was stripped away, we joined hands and fought together for its restoration," according to the South Korean presidential office.

In his talks with Shanghai's top Communist Party official Chen Jining on Tuesday, Lee thanked local authorities for preserving historical sites related to the Korean independence movement.

Lee was quoted by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency as telling Chen, "Keeping alive the records of how we fought so fiercely to protect our national sovereignty will offer an important lesson for future generations."

Following his China visit, the South Korean leader will likely travel to Japan in mid-January for a summit meeting with Takaichi, with their talks expected to be held in Nara, her home prefecture, according to diplomatic sources.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog