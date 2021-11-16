S Korea's police chief visits islets disputed with Japan: source

The head of South Korea's police on Tuesday visited a pair of South Korea-held islets in the Sea of Japan claimed by Japan, a source close to the police said.
Kim Chang Yong, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, flew to the territory, known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, in what local media said was the first visit by an incumbent police agency chief in 12 years.
The visit was reportedly aimed at offering encouragement to police officers who are stationed there.
South Korean senior officials and lawmakers have visited the islets as a way to reassert South Korea's territorial sovereignty over them.
A lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party went to there on Aug. 15, the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II in 1945, which ended Tokyo's 35-year colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
In responding to Kim's visit, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that Tokyo has lodged a protest with the South Korean government, stressing the islets are an "inherent part" of Japanese territory.© KYODO
Falco
The Liancourt Rocks are a symbol of anti-Japan nationalism. Back when Trump talked to Kim Jong Un for the first time, South Korea cancelled its joint military drill with the U.S. along the border, yet it still did its regular drill on the rocks "in case of an invasion from Japan".
South Korea is so obsessed with them that people all over the country cheered when some athlete swam all the way there. I once saw a video of some foreign exchange students being tricked into saying “Dokdo is Korean” in broken Korean. The amount of brainwashing is abnormal.
Tom Doley
It is Korean. Even US presidents recognise it as Korean. Even 17th century maps from Spain showed it as part of Korea. The only brainwashed people are the Japanese. Get over it.