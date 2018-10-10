S Korea begins naval event without Japan after Rising Sun flag row

South Korea on Wednesday kicked off an international fleet review involving 13 nations, after Japan bowed out in protest at Seoul's demand it remove a controversial Rising Sun naval flag from Tokyo's warship.
The five-day event off the southern island of Jeju had initially included the Japanese navy, whose plan to fly the flag caused fury and a series of anti-Tokyo protests in its former colony.
The emblem has been an ensign for Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Forces since 1954, but is seen in much of east Asia as a symbol of its military aggression during World War II.
Koreans remain resentful of Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula and the neighbors -- both of them U.S. allies --- have often locked horns over issues of history and a territorial row over Seoul-controlled islets also claimed by Tokyo.
Tokyo last week withdrew from the review after Seoul's navy asked all participating countries to display only their national flag and the South's on their vessels.
Tokyo dismissed the request, arguing that it was mandatory to fly the Rising Sun flag under Japanese law.
"The event started this morning as scheduled," a spokesman for the South's navy told AFP.
A total of 13 countries including the South, the U.S., Russia and India are set to show off 41 warships -- including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier -- and more than 20 military planes at this year's event, with the main display on Thursday.
Russia and the U.S. have sent the largest contingents, with three warships each, Moscow's including the Varyag missile cruiser. China has sent delegates but no vessel.© 2018 AFP
Cricky
Fair enough, not just the navy but also ground forces use this symbol of imperialism, It is seen as a disgusting symbol, as Japan says shogani but it is a for many other countries such an insult.
TigersTokyoDome
The upset over the rising sun flag is understandable, but that argument should be on a separate stage. And to be honest who can make another nation change their naval flag? This review is a decent idea but as usual the Koreans turn it into a political tool, just like with everything else.
Lone Cabal
@TigersTokyoDome you are right... They somehow look like China that everything they do turn into a POLITICAL TOOL. And they stain the allies(Japan-South Korea). And the HAPPY NATION is CHINA.
smithinjapan
TigersTokyoDome: "And to be honest who can make another nation change their naval flag?"
Any nation that hosts such an event and demands it be done or the target nation participate. You said yourself the upset is understandable. What's not is the stubborn insistence not to do it. What harm would it have done to simply not use the flag for this particular event? NONE, since you want to talk about using it as a political tool and painting Japan as the victim, as usual. Even if you insist Korea is the bad guy here, Japan had the chance to take the high road, but as usual, nationalist pride means Japan loses out.
So, Japan can sit out once again while so many other nations take part. No doubt they'll hold their own, solo 'ceremony' and refuse to talk about anything else.
Reckless
And I see your true colors shing through, I see your true colors and that's why I still hate you...
Do other countries use separate flags for the Navy?
TigersTokyoDome
To cut a long story short Korea asked another country's navy not to fly their naval flag. Both Korea's never heeded Japan's protest to show the Takeshima islands on their unified flag at the Winter Olympics, so why expect Japan to change their naval flag at Korea's request?
tinawatanabe
and NK and Russia, and USA as a matter of fact.