S Korea blasts Japan's teaching curriculum on disputed islets

South Korea has criticized Japan over its plan for high school students to be taught that two tiny islets disputed between the two countries are an integral part of Japanese territory and demanded its "immediate withdrawal."

South Korea "deems it very regrettable that the Japanese government revised its teaching manual for high schools to strengthen its unjust claims over Dokdo, an integral part of the (South Korea's) territory," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, using the Korean name for the islets.

It warned that if the Japanese government "continues to make its preposterous claims...based on an erroneous perception of history, and instills them in its future generations, it will make Japan lose an opportunity to reflect on its past wrongdoings, and to move toward a new future."

Later in the day, the Foreign Ministry summoned Kohei Maruyama, a minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, over the same matter.

Under the Japanese education ministry's latest plan, students will be taught from April 2019 that the disputed islets, called Takeshima in Japan, are an integral part of Japanese territory.

The two islets are controlled by South Korea, which has stationed security personnel there since 1954 and constructed lodgings, a monitoring facility, a lighthouse, and port and docking facilities.

They are roughly equidistant from the Korean Peninsula and Japan's main island Honshu, and situated in what Koreans call the East Sea and Japanese call the Sea of Japan.

