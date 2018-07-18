Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korea blasts Japan's teaching curriculum on disputed islets

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea has criticized Japan over its plan for high school students to be taught that two tiny islets disputed between the two countries are an integral part of Japanese territory and demanded its "immediate withdrawal."

South Korea "deems it very regrettable that the Japanese government revised its teaching manual for high schools to strengthen its unjust claims over Dokdo, an integral part of the (South Korea's) territory," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, using the Korean name for the islets.

It warned that if the Japanese government "continues to make its preposterous claims...based on an erroneous perception of history, and instills them in its future generations, it will make Japan lose an opportunity to reflect on its past wrongdoings, and to move toward a new future."

Later in the day, the Foreign Ministry summoned Kohei Maruyama, a minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, over the same matter.

Under the Japanese education ministry's latest plan, students will be taught from April 2019 that the disputed islets, called Takeshima in Japan, are an integral part of Japanese territory.

The two islets are controlled by South Korea, which has stationed security personnel there since 1954 and constructed lodgings, a monitoring facility, a lighthouse, and port and docking facilities.

They are roughly equidistant from the Korean Peninsula and Japan's main island Honshu, and situated in what Koreans call the East Sea and Japanese call the Sea of Japan.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo