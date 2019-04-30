S Korean court asked to sell Japan firms' assets over wartime labor

A team of lawyers for South Koreans awarded damages from Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp and machinery manufacturer Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp over wartime labor said Wednesday they have asked a court to sell the firms' assets seized in South Korea to secure the compensation.

Nippon Steel and Nachi-Fujikoshi each have assets in South Korea in the form of stakes in companies. Some of their stakes were seized by South Korean courts in January and March, respectively, after both refused to compensate the plaintiffs after courts ruled against them.

The lawyers in a statement accused the Japanese government of pressuring the firms to take no action about the compensation, and alleged that such inaction contravenes international law.

The latest move will likely further aggravate ties between Japan and South Korea.

Japan's government, which has hinted at retaliation if the interests of Japanese businesses are hurt over the dispute, said it lodged a formal complaint with Seoul, reiterating its hope that the issue be resolved through diplomatic channels.

Japan claims that the issue of compensation arising from its 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula was settled under a bilateral agreement signed when the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1965.

But South Korea's Supreme Court ruled on Oct 30 that the right of victims of forced mobilization during World War II to seek compensation was not terminated by the agreement.

In the same ruling, the top court ordered Nippon Steel, then known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, to pay plaintiffs a total of 400 million won (about $343,000) in compensation.

Subsequently, the plaintiffs successfully sought the seizure of about 81,000 shares Nippon Steel has in POSCO-Nippon Steel RHF Joint Venture Co, a joint venture with South Korean steelmaker POSCO that is known simply as PNR.

Nachi-Fujikoshi's cases are still pending at the Supreme Court though lower courts have ruled against the company. A court has seized the company's stake in an affiliated company in South Korea estimated to be worth 765 million won.

Besides the two Japanese companies, manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd has had its rights to two trademarks and six patents in South Korea seized over forced wartime labor.

Wednesday's statement showed that the lawyers have asked Seoul Central District Court to request the Japanese manufacturer to specify all its South Korean assets apart from the ones that are already seized.

The lawyers indicated that the requested sales would take at least three months to complete, and that the sales can be stopped if the companies agree to compensation talks.

Wednesday's move comes just days after more South Koreans who claim they or their family members were forced to work for Japanese companies during the war sued nine Japanese firms, including Mitsubishi Materials Corp, Nishimatsu Construction Co and Hitachi Zosen Corp, as well as the three companies.

