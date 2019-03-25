S Korean court orders Mitsubishi Heavy Industries asset seizure over WWII forced labor

A South Korean court has approved the seizure of Mitsubishi's assets over the Japanese industrial giant's use of forced labor during World War II, an activist group said Monday.
Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and U.S. allies, but their relationship has been strained for decades as a result of Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.
Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labor by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.
After years of legal battles, five Korean victims won a ruling from the country's Supreme Court in November ordering Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay each plaintiff compensation of up to 150 million won ($132,000).
Four of the wartime labor conscripts filed an asset seizure request in January, saying Mitsubishi had failed to respond to court orders. One plaintiff died earlier this year.
On Friday, the Daejeon District Court south of Seoul ordered the seizure of two trademark rights and six patents belonging to Mitsubishi, a civic group campaigning against Japan's forced wartime labor policies said.
"The process of compulsory execution against war criminal firms has officially begun," the group said in a statement released Monday.
"With the latest court ruling, the debtor will be barred from carrying out transfer of rights... or any other act of disposal on the concerned trademark and patent rights," it added.
If Mitsubishi fails to show a "sincere attitude", the group warned it would sell the seized assets.
Japan says all historical compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty that re-established diplomatic relations and included a reparations package of about $800 million in grants and cheap loans.
But recent court rulings in Seoul determined that the use of forced labor by Japanese firms was not included in the controversial treaty.© 2019 AFP
13 Comments
Login to comment
gogogo
Wow, South Korea just plain steals from a JP company. I can't see this going down well long term. All was sorted in prior reparations agreements.
Wolfpack
If the Korean government allows this to go through then the two countries will essentially be allies in name only.
Yubaru
This is not a smart move by the SK courts.
Kobe White Bar Owner
could get messy!
thepersoniamnow
Korea, doing the bidding of its new master again...
Do you really want the Chinese and the North closer than Japan and the US?
Dont come crying later...
IloveCoffee
$132,000 * 5 = $660,000.
That's literally peanuts. Mitsubishi CEO probably makes more than 130K in an hour. Just pay the bill and be done with it. It's strange for an image-obsessed country like Japan to not realize that they can score big time on the international scene if they take the moral high ground, rather than throwing tantrum.
Akie
IloveCoffee, I think that the case will be resolved with some kind of payment, hopefully sufficient enough to avoid future argues.
zones2surf
Given that this involves MHI, this is going to get very ugly very fast.
There is no chance that the Japanese government will allow this to proceed without severe retaliation.
MHI is not some second tier Japanese company. It is as close to a pillar of Japan Inc. as it comes and I guarantee you that Japan will take retaliatory actions if these seizures actually take place.
thepersoniamnow
Ilovecoffee
Really? I think it’s strange that the Koreans keep ripping up peace agreements as soon as they get angry again. Isn’t that the definition of immaturity?
Japan as a nation has apologized and signed peace accords after the war, and almost every nation on earth has engaged in horrific war at one point.
Nearly 80 years since this was finished and you wanna pick at the scab?
Ah_so
As a result, Japanese firms are going to be very nervous about investing in Korea. In the long-run, this will be negative for Korea.
Akie
Both Koreans and Japanese are wise enough to get some kind of agreements. This isn't really about money, both SK and Japan are rich countries. Abe should stop acting like a fool, constantly annoying neighbors with his uneducated historical views.
MarkX
But if you pay once, then everybody will come looking for money, and it won't be peanuts anymore will it. That is the problem.
Also, what was the money that Japan did pay years ago to the South Korean gov't? Can the Koreans explain what that was for?
Alfie Noakes
Why doesn't Shinzo just pop over to Seoul and Beijing, get on his knees and apologise, then produce an official apology through the Diet? All this nonsense would then stop immediately. Otherwise it's just going to go on for ever...
NZ2011
There has been apologies, there has been finanical reparations and while I agree sometimes Japan could do a better job of appearing a little more contrite Im not sure Abe, even though I'm not really a fan, can do much to stop this happening again by an apology.
What disturbs me more is the pro-china crew love it.. South Korea and Japan have to work together with other democratic nations to keep the region free and somewhat balanced.