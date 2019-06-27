Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korean court orders Nippon Steel to pay damages over wartime labor

0 Comments
SEOUL

A South Korean appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp to compensate Korean plaintiffs who claimed they were forced to work during World War II.

The Seoul High Court ruling comes in line with Supreme Court decisions last year ordering Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel, to pay damages to victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The issue of wartime labor compensation has strained bilateral ties, with the Japanese government taking the position that the issue was settled by a 1965 accord under which Japan provided South Korea with $500 million in "economic cooperation."

The Seoul Central District Court originally ordered the steelmaker in 2015 to pay seven plaintiffs 100 million won ($86,300) each, prompting the company to appeal the ruling to the higher court.

In late October, the top court ordered Nippon Steel, then named Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, to pay a different group of South Koreans 100 million won each in damages for wartime forced work. Since then, courts in South Korea have ruled in favor of plaintiffs in similar cases.

About 974 million won worth of the steelmaker's assets in South Korea were seized earlier this year upon the request of lawyers for plaintiffs, as the Japanese firm refused to comply with the top court's compensation order.

Last week, South Korea said it was open to bilateral talks on the compensation issue with Japan on the condition that companies from both countries fund compensation to the plaintiffs.

But Japan rejected the proposal, saying it has moved on from seeking bilateral talks to an arbitration process involving other countries under the terms of the 1965 bilateral accord.

Another appeals court ruling involving a Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is scheduled Thursday.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Health & Beauty

A Guide to Japanese Condom Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How to Fight Against Climate Change Living in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo