Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korean firm suspected of surveying off disputed isles

0 Comments
TOKYO

A South Korean state-run company may have carried out a survey last week in waters off disputed islets within Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, the top government spokesman said Tuesday.

Tokyo sought an explanation via diplomatic channels for an apparent marine survey off the contested islets by a ship entrusted by the South Korean government firm and told Seoul it does not accept any probe within Japan's EEZ, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

"We could not confirm whether a survey was conducted and only issued a warning in waters where the incident occurred," Matsuno said. Some ruling lawmakers criticized South Korea over the case and said the Japanese government's response was "insufficient."

The rocky outcrops controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, have long been a source of tension between the two Asian neighbors.

A Japan Coast Guard patrol boat spotted the Norway-registered research ship between May 9 and 10, about 85 kilometers south of Takeshima, the Foreign Ministry said.

The vessel, working for a South Korean state firm, extended a cable-like object into the sea while it was traveling in the waters, according to the ministry.

However, Matsuno declined to release details on the case at the news conference, saying a warning does not constitute grounds for publicizing the incident.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi denied at a separate press conference that the government's decision not to release the details was made out of consideration for South Korea.

Within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, criticism erupted over the ship's movements coinciding with Hayashi's visit to South Korea to attend the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Masahisa Sato, director of the LDP Foreign Affairs Division, said it was "no exaggeration to say the prime minister has been humiliated and disheartened" by the incident.

Hiroshige Seko, the party's secretary general in the House of Councillors, called for a tough response, saying at a press conference that it was "totally unacceptable" and that Japan "should be able to protest strongly."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo