S Korea, Japan should pursue cooperation: Moon

Protesters tear a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally to celebrate the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday.

President Moon Jae In said Tuesday that South Korea and Japan should pursue cooperation to help achieve regional stability and prosperity, even as wartime history and other disputes continue to weigh on the bilateral relationship.

It is "the current generation's duty for the future generation" to seek closer ties between Seoul and Tokyo, Moon said in a speech commemorating the launch of the 1919 popular independence movement against Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

"And to do so, Japan has to face history and be humble in front of history," added Moon, whose five-year term as president ends in May, with the election to choose his successor slated for Wednesday next week.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony of the 103rd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul, on Tuesday. Photo: Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP

New South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang Il said in January that bilateral relations were at their "worst" level since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1965.

Thorny issues from the colonial era such as wartime labor and "comfort women," a euphemism for women procured for Japan's military brothels, as well as feuds over Japanese export curbs on South Korea, have prevented the two countries from improving ties.

"When Japan can sympathize with the neighboring country's wounds, it would become a country to be trusted," Moon said, adding that South Korea would open its doors for talks to work together for the region's peace and prosperity, and on global issues like the coronavirus pandemic and climate crisis.

Moon also touched in the speech on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, saying efforts for dialogue with North Korea must continue for peace in the region.

"The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace can be achieved for sure through conversation and diplomatic approaches," he said.

