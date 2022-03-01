Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Protesters tear a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally to celebrate the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
politics

S Korea, Japan should pursue cooperation: Moon

SEOUL

President Moon Jae In said Tuesday that South Korea and Japan should pursue cooperation to help achieve regional stability and prosperity, even as wartime history and other disputes continue to weigh on the bilateral relationship.

It is "the current generation's duty for the future generation" to seek closer ties between Seoul and Tokyo, Moon said in a speech commemorating the launch of the 1919 popular independence movement against Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

"And to do so, Japan has to face history and be humble in front of history," added Moon, whose five-year term as president ends in May, with the election to choose his successor slated for Wednesday next week.

AP22060114051948.jpg
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony of the 103rd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul, on Tuesday. Photo: Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP

New South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang Il said in January that bilateral relations were at their "worst" level since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1965.

Thorny issues from the colonial era such as wartime labor and "comfort women," a euphemism for women procured for Japan's military brothels, as well as feuds over Japanese export curbs on South Korea, have prevented the two countries from improving ties.

"When Japan can sympathize with the neighboring country's wounds, it would become a country to be trusted," Moon said, adding that South Korea would open its doors for talks to work together for the region's peace and prosperity, and on global issues like the coronavirus pandemic and climate crisis.

Moon also touched in the speech on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, saying efforts for dialogue with North Korea must continue for peace in the region.

"The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace can be achieved for sure through conversation and diplomatic approaches," he said.

A South Korea Japan alliance is of fundamental importance now, defensively speaking.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Why do they keep bringing up this remorse apology stuff. It’s done all those criminals are in hell. You don’t see the USA keep being crybabies asking apologies from Japan or Germany and they sacrificed and suffered a lot more!

8 ( +9 / -1 )

As a Korean, I am disgusted at Moon's hypocrisy. South Korea doesn’t care about mending ties, it only cares about victimizing itself and indoctrinating its children to hate Japan. Moon dissolved the comfort women fund that Japan started, and he threatened to pull out of GSOMIA and then lied about consulting the US about it.

This is the country where people set themselves on fire at protests, broke into the Japanese consulate, children drew pictures of Japan being nuked, gas stations refused to refuel Japanese cars, and a district tried to put stickers in classrooms saying “This device was made by a war criminal”. As a child, I grew up with my own parents constantly reminding me of what Japan did seventy years ago as if it happened yesterday.

Korea needs to stop blaming Japan when they're the ones worsening relations. The hypocrisy, self-victimization, and self-righteousness make me ashamed to be Korean.

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Looks like a choreographed play. Matching placards, buses to take them there and back…

5 ( +5 / -0 )

thepersoniamnowToday  07:20 am JST

Looks like a choreographed play. Matching placards, buses to take them there and back…

exactly!!!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

