S Korea, Japan to lead Indo-Pacific supply chain emergency network

South Korea and Japan will lead a body aimed at addressing supply chain crises under a U.S.-led economic initiative involving Indo-Pacific nations, the South Korean government said Tuesday.

South Korea has been elected as the inaugural chair of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework's Supply Chain Crisis Response Network, which is tasked to facilitate emergency communications and coordination between governments during supply chain disruptions. Japan will hold the position of vice chair.

IPEF was launched in 2022, with members including the United States and Japan, to deepen economic engagement in areas such as supply chain resilience and clean energy. China is not part of the framework, which is seen as a tool to reduce reliance on the Asian power for semiconductors and other key materials.

The supply chain network is an "innovative platform" where industry leaders like South Korea and Japan can collaborate with resource-rich countries such as Australia and Indonesia, the South Korean government said.

It also said in a press release that Japan's election as vice chair places "the two countries in a position to take the joint initiative in building a global cooperative system for supply chain management."

The latest development came after an IPEF agreement on supply chain resilience took effect in February, in what is being dubbed a first-of-its-kind multinational deal laying out steps for enhancing collaboration in times of significant disruption in the region.

In the event of disruptions, at the request of a single country, the network will convene an emergency meeting within 15 days to discuss support measures for joint procurement, swift customs procedures, and securing alternative supply chain and transportation routes, according to the South Korean government.

The meeting may be elevated to either ministerial or summit level as needed.

During non-crisis times, the network will assist programs for strengthening partner countries' response capacity, such as developing disruption countermeasure strategies and conducting tabletop exercises, the South Korean government said.

IPEF groups Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

© KYODO