Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Kim Gunn, center, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security, Namazu Hiroyuki, Japan's director-general and assistant minister of the Asian Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Jung Pak, right, U.S. senior official for North Korea, pose for a photo ahead of their trilateral meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon, Pool
politics

S Korea, Japan, U.S. envoys meet amid tensions on Korean Peninsula

0 Comments
SEOUL

Senior diplomats of South Korea, Japan, and the United States met in Seoul on Thursday for talks to address the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile last weekend.

The talks between Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jung Pak and Hiroyuki Namazu, come days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un proposed a constitutional change that would formally designate South Korea as an enemy.

Pak said at the outset of the talks that the United States is deeply concerned by North Korea's "recent uptick in hostile rhetoric," particularly toward South Korea.

"Increased trilateral cooperation in recent years has been an important and positive development in our efforts to address the DPRK challenge," said Pak, referring to the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

The three diplomats are likely to raise concerns over North Korea's increasing cooperation with Russia during the talks that are slated to end later Thursday.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. Lavrov told Choe that Russia is grateful for North Korea's support in the war against Ukraine, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the beginning of the Thursday talks, Kim Gunn said North Korea may be banking on its unlawful military cooperation with Russia, which "will only lead to a dead end."

Kim Jong Un called for the constitutional change that would designate South Korea as a "primary foe and invariable principal enemy" when he spoke at a session of the Supreme People's Assembly on Monday, according to a state-run media report.

In early January, Pyongyang repeatedly fired a barrage of artillery shells near the disputed western maritime boundary with South Korea, prompting Seoul to retaliate by conducting a military exercise.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Otsuki: The Gateway to Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Rebecca Thorn’s Rise from Fish and Chips to General Manager of Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Indoor Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Tokyo Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog