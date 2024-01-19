S Korea, Japan, U.S. envoys meet amid tensions on Korean Peninsula

Kim Gunn, center, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security, Namazu Hiroyuki, Japan's director-general and assistant minister of the Asian Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Jung Pak, right, U.S. senior official for North Korea, pose for a photo ahead of their trilateral meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday,

Senior diplomats of South Korea, Japan, and the United States met in Seoul on Thursday for talks to address the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile last weekend.

The talks between Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jung Pak and Hiroyuki Namazu, come days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un proposed a constitutional change that would formally designate South Korea as an enemy.

Pak said at the outset of the talks that the United States is deeply concerned by North Korea's "recent uptick in hostile rhetoric," particularly toward South Korea.

"Increased trilateral cooperation in recent years has been an important and positive development in our efforts to address the DPRK challenge," said Pak, referring to the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

The three diplomats are likely to raise concerns over North Korea's increasing cooperation with Russia during the talks that are slated to end later Thursday.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. Lavrov told Choe that Russia is grateful for North Korea's support in the war against Ukraine, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the beginning of the Thursday talks, Kim Gunn said North Korea may be banking on its unlawful military cooperation with Russia, which "will only lead to a dead end."

Kim Jong Un called for the constitutional change that would designate South Korea as a "primary foe and invariable principal enemy" when he spoke at a session of the Supreme People's Assembly on Monday, according to a state-run media report.

In early January, Pyongyang repeatedly fired a barrage of artillery shells near the disputed western maritime boundary with South Korea, prompting Seoul to retaliate by conducting a military exercise.

