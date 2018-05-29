S Korea launches task force to promote ties with Japan

The South Korean Foreign Ministry launched on Monday a task force for promoting cultural and people-to-people ties with Japan at a time when bilateral relations remain tenuous due to wartime history and territorial issues.

The group, composed of several private-sector members and ministry-related individuals, is expected to come up with a set of proposals that would boost cultural and social exchanges between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha said at an event marking the group's launch that exchanges between the two peoples must be promoted even as the South Korean government handles historical issues in accordance with its "principles."

Concerned over a decrease in the number of Japanese tourists to South Korea amid diplomatic spats between the two countries, Kang asked the group to prepare "bold proposals" that could not be conceived of by ministry bureaucrats.

The task force is led by Lee Hoon, a tourism professor at Hanyang University.

In March, Kang and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono agreed at a meeting in Washington to expand bilateral exchanges in various ways, with 2018 marking the 20th anniversary of a partnership declaration issued by then South Korean President Kim Dae Jung and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, according to the ministry.

The issue of "comfort women" who were forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military and a territorial row over a pair of islets controlled by South Korea in the Sea of Japan are among the chief areas of contention that continue to strain bilateral ties.

