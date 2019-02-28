S Korea considers replacing envoy to Japan: report

The South Korean government is considering replacing its ambassador to Japan, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday.

The envisioned personnel change is believed to reflect President Moon Jae In's willingness to explore a chance to improve ties with Japan, which have worsened over issues arising from Japan's colonial rule, the report said.

Ambassador Lee Su Hoon is most likely be succeeded by Nam Gwan Pyo, who stepped down Thursday as deputy director of the presidential office's National Security Office, Yonhap said.

