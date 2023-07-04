Newsletter Signup Register / Login
S Korea regrets court's refusal of wartime labor victims deposit

SEOUL

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed regret about a district court's decision not to begin a process of depositing money for one of the plaintiffs who won lawsuits over wartime labor during Japan's colonial rule and have refused to receive compensation from a government-backed fund.

The ministry announced Monday that it has applied to district courts to deposit money for four plaintiffs who won against two Japanese firms at South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018. Out of a total of 15 plaintiffs, 11 have agreed to accept the money from the government-backed fund, and the remainder have maintained their stance not to accept it.

South Korea's Gwangju District Court said on Tuesday that it decided not to start the deposit process for one of the four plaintiffs, who submitted a document rejecting the fund's money being placed in the court's custody, according to Yonhap News Agency.

In responding to the court's decision, the ministry voiced "deep regret" in a statement and vowed to initiate an objection procedure while seeking a fair and accurate court judgment.

Civic groups supporting the victims protested the ministry's announcement Monday, calling it "legally wrong and politically unfair," while demanding Japan's apology and direct compensation from the Japanese companies.

South Korea has said the government-backed fund will pay compensation to the surviving victims and the bereaved who sued the Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Nippon Steel Corp, over forced labor during World War II, instead of requiring them to do so as ordered by the Supreme Court rulings.

