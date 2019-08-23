Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seoul's decision to end the military intel-sharing pact is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures triggered by a run of South Korean court rulings against Japanese firms, requiring them to pay for forced labour during World War II Photo: AFP
politics

S Korea says it will share military intel with Japan through U.S.

4 Comments
By Jung Yeon-je
SEOUL

South Korea said Friday it will share military intelligence with Japan through the United States after terminating a pact that enabled the two key Washington allies to exchange such information directly.

Seoul's decision on Thursday to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) was the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures that have brought relations between South Korea and Japan to their lowest point in years.

The intensifying trade and diplomatic dispute was sparked by a run of South Korean court rulings against Japanese firms, requiring them to pay for forced labor during World War II -- a long-standing point of contention.

Under the GSOMIA, originally signed in 2016, the two had directly shared military secrets, particularly over North Korea's nuclear and missile capacity.

But now South Korea will "actively utilize the trilateral information-sharing channel with the United States as the intermediary" in place of the accord, said Kim Hyun-chong, a national security official at the presidential Blue House.

"Furthermore, the ROK government will actively enhance our defense capabilities through the increase in (the) defense budget and the acquisition of strategic assets including military satellites" to better monitor North Korea, he added, using the initials of South Korea's official name.

It came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington was "disappointed" about South Korea's move to end the pact.

Both Japan and South Korea are market economies and major US allies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by Japan's 35-year colonial rule of the Koran peninsula in the early 20th century.

Japan says a 1965 treaty that normalized relations with a significant financial contribution effectively settled all reparation claims.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Tell your father to pass the salt, dear...

And that's how farcical this has become.

Somebody is benefiting from the situation and it's not Japan or South Korea.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Perfect analogy TH.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tell your father to pass the salt, dear...

Ok, that's clever.

Looks like Japan won't be watching the bombs fall on CNN like someone was trying to insist.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Interesting...so not much will really change...wonder what is going on behind the scenes

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sounds like my ex...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo