Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean small and medium-sized business owners stage a rally calling for a boycott of Japanese products in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
politics

S Korean business owners call for boycott of Japanese goods

5 Comments
By Kim Tong-Hyung
SEOUL, South Korea

Dozens of South Korean small-business owners rallied in South Korea's capital on Monday calling for boycotts of Japanese consumer goods to protest Tokyo's move to tighten high-tech exports to its neighbor.

Kim Sung-min, president of the Korea Mart Association, urged shop owners to boycott the distribution of Japanese products until Tokyo apologizes over the trade curbs and withdraws them. Other demonstrators held up signs that read, "Our supermarket does not sell Japanese products."

South Korea is concerned that the strengthened Japanese export controls of photoresists and other sensitive materials that are mainly used for manufacturing semiconductors and display screens could potentially hurt its export-dependent economy.

Japan's measure, which went into effect earlier this month, has stoked public anger in South Korea, where many believe Japan still hasn't fully acknowledged responsibility for atrocities committed during its colonial occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

Thousands of South Koreans have signed petitions posted by citizens on the presidential office's websites that called for boycotts of Japanese products and travel to Japan and for South Korea to skip next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics. Retailers have also reported modest drops in the sales of Japanese beer.

"We will continue boycotting the consumption and distribution of Japanese products until Japan's government and the Abe administration apologizes and withdraws its economic retaliation," Kim said, referring to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tokyo says the materials affected by the export controls can be sent only to trustworthy trading partners. Without presenting specific examples, Tokyo has questioned Seoul's credibility in controlling the exports of arms and dual-use items that can be used both for civilian and military purposes.

South Korea says its export controls are working just fine and that Japan is retaliating against South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to compensate aging South Korean victims for forced labor during World War II.

South Korea plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization and will raise the issue at next week's WTO General Council in Geneva, the country's trade ministry said Sunday.

Last week, South Korea's presidential office proposed an investigation by the United Nations Security Council or another international body to look into the export controls of both South Korea and Tokyo as it continues to reject Japanese claims that the South could not be trusted to faithfully implement sanctions against North Korea.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

These days a product made in japan let's say a TV, has parts made in China, Korea, Thailand etc. Most products nowadays are global, with at least one part from another country.

I'd like to see them boycott Japanese cosmetics and anything to do with cosmetic surgery, that would send a strong message lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Zzzzzz

Ok ok Korea, here you go again, we get it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's a kind of historical turning point. Most Japanese people will have supported their own government with strong intention and patience.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Korea should put their efforts toward proposing a solution to the problem after they ripped up the “final” agreement with nothing to replace it. Instead they’re doubling down on unreason-ability.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yes indeed.  While floods pf tpourists go both ways and ignore this xenophobic nonsense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog