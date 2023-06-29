Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korean groups to raise funds for wartime workers refusing payment

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean civic groups that support plaintiffs in lawsuits against Japanese firms over wartime labor during Japan's colonial rule said Thursday they will start raising funds for those who have refused to receive compensation from a South Korean government-backed foundation.

Of the 15 plaintiffs who have won the lawsuits, some of whom were represented by their bereaved families, 11 have accepted compensation from the foundation, while the remaining four have refused and urged an apology and payment from Japan.

"The fundraising is a promise that the history of forced labor can never be erased and that civic groups will stand not only for the victims but for our people," Lee Kuk Eon, chairman of Citizens Association on Imperial Japan's Labor Mobilization, told a press conference, calling for attention to the issue.

In 2018, South Korea's top court ordered two Japanese firms -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel Corp. -- to compensate the plaintiffs over the issue, significantly worsening bilateral relations.

Japan has maintained that all issues stemming from the 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula were settled "completely and finally" under a bilateral agreement in 1965.

In March, the South Korean government announced that a government-affiliated foundation would take over compensation payments.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo