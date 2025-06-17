S Korean leader Lee expresses desire for stable ties with Japan

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed his desire for stable development of relations between South Korea and Japan as the Japanese Embassy in Seoul held an event to mark 60 years since the two countries normalized diplomatic relations.

Lee, who departed for Canada on the day as a guest at a Group of Seven nations summit, sent a congratulatory message for the event and said, "I wish for the stable and future-oriented development of South Korea-Japan relations."

High-ranking officials from South Korea's Foreign Ministry and Akihisa Nagashima, a special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, attended the reception held ahead of next week's anniversary of the signing of the normalization treaty.

Some 1,000 attendees, including officials from both governments, gathered for the event.

"The two countries as important partners should work together to cope with dramatic changes of the international situation," Lee said in the video message, recalling how they have deepened cooperation in various fields over the last 60 years.

Japan and South Korea signed the basic treaty to normalize diplomatic relations on June 22, 1965, following Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The treaty took effect on Dec. 18, 1965.

When Ishiba spoke with Lee on the phone earlier this month, the two leaders agreed to strengthen communication between their governments and promote people-to-people exchanges during the anniversary year, according to the Presidential Office.

Lee took office on June 4 following his presidential election win.

Following the phone talks, the two governments said Japan and South Korea consider each other partners capable of jointly tackling global challenges, following a thaw in relations in recent years after a long period of strain over wartime history and territorial disputes.

South Korea's embassy in Tokyo will hold a similar reception Thursday, likely attended by the head of a South Korean parliamentary group, sources close to the matter said last week.

Nagashima, a House of Representatives member who also serves as secretary general of a cross-party lawmakers group working to promote friendly Japan-South Korea relations, could possibly meet with officials close to Lee during his stay in Seoul, the sources added.

