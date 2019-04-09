S Korean media criticize use of industrialist's image on new Japanese banknote

Major South Korean media on Wednesday criticized Japan's decision to use industrialist Eiichi Shibusawa's profile on new 10,000-yen notes, citing his links to colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The Japanese government said on Tuesday it will redesign its banknotes to feature well-known, modern historical figures, and start issuing them in 2024.
At home, Shibusawa (1840-1931) is widely known as the "father of Japanese capitalism," but in South Korea is seen as one of the main figures in imperial Japan, which plundered its neighbor's assets.
Early in the 1900s, in what was then the Korean Empire, Dai-Ichi Bank, one of the predecessors of the current Mizuho Bank, issued banknotes featuring founder Shibusawa. Japan annexed Korea in 1910.
Leading daily Dong-a Ilbo said in an article it is hard to separate Shibusawa from the economic invasion of Korea he was involved in, through the companies he founded.
JoongAng Ilbo, another major daily, noted Shibusawa was a very close friend of Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and first resident-general of Korea, who epitomizes imperial Japan for many South Koreans.
The major leftwing newspaper Hankyoreh described Shibusawa as a man who wrongfully took advantage of Korea's economy through Dai-Ichi Bank.
The forerunner of Dai-Ichi Bank that he founded in 1873 expanded its operation into the peninsula in 1878, according to the website of the Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Foundation.
Relations between the two countries have chilled lately after top-court rulings in favor of South Korean plaintiffs who sought compensation from major Japanese companies for wartime forced labor during the colonial era.
Japan's government maintains the issue of claims stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule was settled as part of a treaty signed in 1965 to establish diplomatic ties.© KYODO
6 Comments
Cricky
Seems fair enough to point out his involvement in the brutal colonial regime.
madmanmunt
I protest the image because of the bored expression on Eiichi's face. Reminds me of Futurama; "Ya Gotta Do What'cha Gotta Do". Can't we get a thumbs up emoji instead?
Left-Wing South Koreans are always protesting everything Japan does anyways so why should Japan listen this time?
tooheysnew
Korea criticizing Japan.
And in other news - water is wet
nandakandamanda
The guy looks bored, and boring, but I guess someone felt the need to place his face on Japan's top note. It's not going to move the world.
Korea getting upset again? So easy, but oh, dear. Nothing better or more constructive to do? I thought Korea was ignoring Japan anyway.
sf2k
Can't they choose modern figures that don't have ties to atrocities of some kind or other?
fxgai
As of right now, he seem's like a "righteous dude" according to Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shibusawa_Eiichi
"He introduced many economic reforms including use of double-entry accounting, joint-stock corporations and modern note-issuing banks"
"Shibusawa was an advocate throughout his life of the idea that good ethics and business should be in harmony."
Will be interesting to see what edits pop up at Wikipedia, with the break of this "story". The only mention of Korea there now is of his support for "the Gyeongbu Railway in Korea".
sf2k
how is 19th century "modern"?
tinawatanabe
kind of what Koreans would say, but there were no assets in Korea at that time. Japan had to build everything from scratch. Lots of evidence.