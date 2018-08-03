Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks at the ISEAS 42nd Singapore Lecture in Singapore July 13, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su
politics

S Korean President Moon Jae In invited to visit Japan

7 Comments
SINGAPORE

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Thursday that he invited South Korean President Moon Jae In to visit Japan, as the two countries have been trying to promote "future-oriented" relations.

During his talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha in Singapore, the ministers also agreed that Tokyo and Seoul will work together to ensure a steady stream of reciprocal visits by the two nations' leaders, Kono said.

Japan and South Korea mark the 20th anniversary of a bilateral declaration that touched on the importance of facing the past "squarely" and sought to improve ties in the 21st century even as wartime history continues to cast a shadow.

"We still have challenges to address, but we have agreed to resolve them in an appropriate manner," Kono told reporters after meeting with Kang.

Kono said he again urged Seoul to steadily implement a deal struck between Japan and South Korea in 2015 on the matter of "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels.

The two foreign ministers met on the sidelines of a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related gatherings in the city-state.

7 Comments
S Korean President Moon Jae

In invited to visit Japan

Got the main one right, but still missed th

is one!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kick him out unless he stop saying "Apology means money!"

Compensation and foreign currency swap are already too much.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

wing wong ching chong nip nong nong blah blah blah i cant understand this korean gobblydegook!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

It's never a bad thing for these two countries to meet like that, but I can't get over how pointless they often become.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My word, the trolls are out early this morning! Do you get paid for this or is it just a hobby?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Moon is anti US-SK alliance and he is pro unification of the peninsula.

While I don’t think the USA can stay in Korea forever, it only takes a quick history lesson to know how bloody it became before America stabilized it. I’m not sure I want Korea united (against Japan) within my lifetime.

A lot of their nationalism is aimed at revenge toward Japan and so is China’s.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Nothing might get solved if the two leaders meet, but its a certainty nothing will get solved if they don't.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

