Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korea expresses concern over any Japanese radioactive water dump

0 Comments
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL

South Korea expressed alarm on Thursday about the possibility that Japan will dump more than one million tons of contaminated water from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea.

South Korea's "serious concern" about the contaminated water was conveyed when senior officials from the uneasy neighbors met for talks in Seoul for their first time since Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, took office last month.

"Director-general Kim highlighted our grave awareness and serious concern about the issue of the Fukushima reactor contaminated water," the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, who led the South Korean team.

Media has reported that Japanese authorities have decided to discharge some one million tons of radioactive water into the sea nearly a decade after an earthquake triggered a tsunami that slammed into the Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo, causing extensive damage.

The Japanese government has said no decision has been made on the disposal of the water from the damaged plant.

Among other issues the two sides discussed were an annual trilateral summit with China and a diplomatic and trade dispute over the issue of South Koreans forced to work at Japanese companies during 1910-45 colonial rule, which has seriously strained ties between the two U.S. allies over the past year.

Kim said Japan needed to show a "more sincere attitude" to resolve the row, urging it to lift trade restrictions imposed on South Korea, the South Korean ministry said.(

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

At least someone local is voicing concern.

Might Japan get luminous squid and giant crabs?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The way Japan has been handling this, and all other disasters, has been a disgrace, on par with North Korea. No plans, ignore experts, reject international monitoring, and just drag on and on and on. And then they have the audacity to blame neighbors for raising concerns.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog