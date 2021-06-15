S Korea holds drills around disputed islets amid row over canceled Japan talks

South Korean's military began annual drills on Tuesday around a set of islands also claimed by Japan, days after planned talks between the two countries' leaders were called off amid a spat over an Olympics map.
Seoul and Tokyo have been at odds over the sovereignty of the islets called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, which lie about halfway between the neighbors in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
The decades-long territorial row was rekindled after South Korea lodged a protest over a map on the Tokyo Olympics website marking the islands as Japanese territory.
Tokyo rejected Seoul's demand to remove the depiction of the islets in the Olympics map. South Korea asked the International Olympic Committee to mediate the dispute, and some South Korean politicians called for a boycott of the Games.
Relations between the two Asian neighbors have been frosty amid feuds over the islets, trade and the issue of compensation for victims who were forced work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
Naval, air and coast guard forces will join the drills which will be staged mostly on the sea with minimal contact between troops due to coronavirus concerns, Seoul's defense ministry said.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took issue over the drills and called off planned talks with President Moon Jae-in at the Group of Seven summit in England over the weekend.
An official at South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters on Tuesday that the meeting could not be held, without specifying why.
When asked if a dispute over the drills was the reason, the official said: "the exercises are regularly held every year for the purpose of defending our territory."
The Korean drills around the islets have taken place twice a year since 1986, prompting frequent protests from Japan.
Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday denied the Yonhap report, saying it was "one-sided" and the talks did not come off due to scheduling difficulties.
On Tuesday, Kato said Tokyo had lodged a protest with Seoul over the exercises, saying the islands are Japanese territory under history and international law.
"This sort of drill is unacceptable and extremely regrettable," he told a news conference. "We've protested to the South Korean government and called for them to be halted."
4 Comments
OssanAmerica
South Korea unliterally took the Liancourt Rocks in 1952. Japan has requeted ICJ settlement 3 times and SK has refused. Instead they carry out annual military exercises to "protect" the rocks from invasion, by a country that has a constitution that prohibits them from using military force to settle territorial disputes. What a country.
Fighto!
Extremely despicable and insensitive move by SK. Summon the Korean Ambassador in Tokyo immediately and read him the riot act. Cease and desist this drill immediately.
Well argued. When the American-written constitution is scrapped, things are going to change. Japan will be able to take strong action and stop these drills. Make no mistake.
expat
According to South Korea, Dokdo was recognized by Japan as Korean territory in 1696 following an altercation between Japanese and Korean fishermen. But, in 1905, despite allegedly being the under formal jurisdiction of Korea’s Uldo county, the islands were annexed by Japan ahead of its occupation of the Korean peninsula, which lasted for 35 years up until 1945. According to Korea, the islands were “rightly” restored to them at the end of World War II, in 1952. Japan disagrees.
Tom Young
Share the fishing rights and be done with it.