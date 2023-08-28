Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Photo: REUTERS file
politics

S Korean president eats seafood lunch amid concern over Fukushima water release

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol had a seafood lunch on Monday, his office said, to allay public concern over the safety of local fish products after Japan began discharging treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant.

Japan started releasing water from the wrecked plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, sparking protests in Japan and neighboring countries. Chinese consumers have been particularly upset, and Beijing has announced a blanket ban on all aquatic products from Japan.

In South Korea, the government has said it has found no scientific or technical problems with the release, but public concern remains high over seafood and ocean contamination.

During his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Yoon had a seafood lunch. The presidential office cafeteria also had raw fish on the lunch menu for its staff, it said.

"The presidential office decided to provide Korean seafood products on the lunch menu at our cafeteria every day for a week starting Monday, hoping our people consume our safe seafood products without concerns," it said in a statement.

Tests of seawater near the Fukushima plant have not detected any radioactivity, Japan's environment ministry said on Sunday, days after the discharge began.

Fishery industries, however, still fear a sharp decline in seafood consumption. In a July public survey by pollster Media Research, 62% of South Koreans said they would cut back or stop consuming seafood once the discharge goes ahead, despite government assurances that it would closely monitor the release.

Kim Hi-soo, 55, a vendor at Noryangjin, the largest fish market in Seoul, said on Monday: "One of our regulars came days ago and said he came to consume as much as he can before (the discharged water) spreads ... It's heartbreaking ... when I think about the slump that we'd have to face in months."

Prime Minister Han said on Thursday that bans on imports of Fukushima fishery and food products would stay in place until public concerns eased.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

62% of South Koreans said they would cut back or stop consuming seafood once the discharge goes ahead, despite government assurances that it would closely monitor the release.

The majority of Koreans ignore Yoon and his administration, as per usual.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo