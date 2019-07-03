South Korea's trade minister said on Thursday Japanese export limits on high-tech materials bound for Seoul would pose a "huge threat" to the global economy and disrupt the global supply chain.
Amid a growing dispute over wartime forced labour between Tokyo and Seoul, Japan on Monday announced stricter restrictions on exports of three materials used in South Korean chips and smartphone displays.
The restrictions take effect on Thursday and could slow the export process by several months, affecting South Korean tech giants such as Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and LG Display.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee called for the withdrawal of Japan's latest measures and bilateral talks to discuss the broader issue of export controls, the trade ministry said in a statement.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Triring
Which was brought by the SK themselves by not abiding a binding international treaty between the two countries.
Any loss should be billed to SK.
itsonlyrocknroll
The beginnings of an export embargo, all through the political ineptitude of President Moon Jae-in.
President Moon Jae-in government failure to respect a Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea signed June 22, 1965, the consequences of which will soon be realised when or if a import embargo follows, along with punitive currency economic financial restrictions
There is no circumventing international treaty law by political use of ones countries domestic judiciary.
There is full recourse contained within the 1965 treaty dispute tribunal procedure.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee best question the tactics and logic behind the political agenda adopted by President Moon Jae-in privately, before the relationship deteriorates into strategic diplomatic business protection which would lead to asset seizures and worse.
Hallowed
Have a cry SK. Until the whole nation apologises sincerely and pays exorbitant compensation for breaking an international agreement against international law, these sanctions will stay and be tightened every year.