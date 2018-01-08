Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korea to unveil decision over 'comfort women' deal with Japan

SEOUL

South Korea said it will announce on Tuesday whether it will respect an agreement between the country's previous government and Japan that was aimed at resolving a feud over "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold a news conference to say what measures the government intends taking to follow up on a public-private panel that concluded last week that the accord had failed to meet the women's needs, a foreign ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said the deal, under which Japan apologised to victims and provided 1 billion yen($8.8 million) to a fund to help them, was seriously flawed. Japan said any attempt to revise it could damage relations.

They can keep it. Didn't they have a panel before signing the last agreement?

No one has the time or patience to sign another treaty that S.Korea will not respect. All the countries affected by the war decided to move on. Why not S.Korea? Isn't extortion illegal? Are they having fun guilt tripping a new generation that had nothing to do with a war that occurred the century before?

South Koreans are playing right into China and little Kim's hands.

Ignore them Japan.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

It will take another generation or two in Korea for this to die out imo. Economic prosperity can also mute it but that’s not happening in SK.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

@Hachidori

The Moon administration is sending the money back. If Japan won't take it back, then it will be put in an escrow account addressed to the government of Japan.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

@quercetum

"It will take another generation or two in Korea for this to die out imo."

Don't bet on it. I guarantee you your grandchildren will be hearing about comfort women disputes unless if it hasn't been settled by war already.

"Economic prosperity can also mute it but that’s not happening in SK."

The ROK is already wealthier than Japan, the average wage of Korea is 20% higher than Japan's.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Go ahead and nullify it. Show the world how you can't be trusted and how stuck in the past you (South Korea) are.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Samit Basu

Today 07:58 am JST

The Moon administration is sending the money back

Oh really? The Moon administration is going to take the money away from 36 former Comfort Women who have already accepted the apology and compensation?

The only thing "flawed" about the agreement is Moon's brain.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

@Samit BasuToday  07:58 am JST

The Moon administration is sending the money back. If Japan won't take it back, then it will be put in an escrow account addressed to the government of Japan.

Even if they are, you can't always reverse agreements just by paying the money back.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Taken from the statement made by then Prime Minister Yohei Kono Aug 4th 1993

Undeniably, this was an act, with the involvement of the military authorities of the day, that severely injured the honor and dignity of many women. The Government of Japan would like to take this opportunity once again to extend its sincere apologies and remorse to all those, irrespective of place of origin, who suffered immeasurable pain and incurable physical and psychological wounds as comfort women.

If this is not an apology, then I don't know what is !!

If it isn't good enough then hand the money back and we'll say no more on the matter.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

go ahead NK puppets

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Oh really? The Moon administration is going to take the money away from 36 former Comfort Women who have already accepted the apology and compensation?

Your contention seems to be that the money has to be the exact same money that Japan paid. This simply isn't how contractual law works because it would be unreasonably arduous.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If this is not an apology, then I don't know what is !!

And how was that apology backed by actions? Denial be the Japanese government. It is the exact same as a spousal abuser that apologies after beating their spouse and then the next day beats the spouse again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

what a totally pointless gesture.  achieves nothing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

