Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. special representative for North Korea, who is also U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Y. Kim, center, South Korean special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, left, and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakoshi pose for photographers at the start of their trilateral meeting on North Korea at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
politics

S Korea, U.S., Japan to coordinate sanctions on N Korea

3 Comments
By Stanley Widianto
JAKARTA

South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, said at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was "becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat".

"North Korea's further provocation will be met by a firm and united response from the international community," he said.

The three countries this month imposed more sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programs after Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The sanctions follow a Nov. 18 ICBM test by North Korea, part of a spate of more than 60 missile launches this year, and amid concerns that it may be about to resume nuclear weapons testing, which has been suspended since 2017.

Decades of U.S.-led sanctions have failed to halt North Korea's increasingly sophisticated missile and nuclear weapon programs.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said on Tuesday at the meeting in Jakarta that the behavior of Pyongyang presented one of the most serious security challenges to the region and beyond.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro said the three allies had elevated security cooperation to an unprecedented level.

He said the trio would examine all options including counter strike capabilities and be more vigilant against North Korea's cyber threat.

Japan recently designated three entities and an individual for new sanctions, including the Lazarus Group suspected of carrying out cyberattacks.

China and Russia have blocked recent efforts to impose more United Nations sanctions, saying they should instead be eased to jumpstart talks and avoid humanitarian harm. That has left Washington to focus on its efforts with South Korea and Japan, as well as European partners.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

The sanctions follow a Nov. 18 ICBM test by North Korea

NK have been quite silent recently. Almost one month without any missile launches? We definitely can not tolerate this "increase" in aggressiveness...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What exactly has NK done wrong?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yes because sanctions have proven to be effective and in no way make NK even more determined.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog