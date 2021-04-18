S Korea seeks Kerry's support against Japan's Fukushima plans

South Korea raised concerns over Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea with visiting U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, its foreign ministry said, but Kerry reaffirmed Washington's confidence in the plan's transparency.
Kerry arrived in Seoul on Saturday to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming on a trip that included a stop in China ahead of President Joe Biden's virtual summit with world leaders on climate change on April 22-23.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong sought to rally support behind the country's protest against the Fukushima plan at a dinner meeting with Kerry, the ministry said. Under the plan, more than 1 million tonnes of water will be discharged from the plant wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 into the nearby sea off Japan's east coast.
Seoul strongly rebuked the decision, with the foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in ordering officials to explore petitioning an international court.
"Minister Chung conveyed our government and people's serious concerns about Japan's decision, and asked the U.S. side to take interest and cooperate so that Japan will provide information in a more transparent and speedy manner," the ministry said in a statement.
But Kerry, at a media roundtable on Sunday, said Tokyo had made the decision in a transparent manner and will continue following due procedures.
"The United States is confident that the government of Japan is in very full consultations with the IAEA," he said, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
"The IAEA has set up a very rigorous process and I know that Japan has weighed all the options and the effects and they've been very transparent about the decision and the process."
The former U.S. secretary of state added that Washington would closely monitor Japan's implementation "like every country, to make certain there is no public health threat."
The South Korean foreign ministry said Chung and Kerry also agreed to work together to boost international cooperation to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a goal pledged by South Korea, Europe and others.
Kerry told the roundtable that Biden aims to urge countries to commit to more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets, including China, such as by revamping their power initiatives or speeding up transitions to renewable energy.
The United States is expected to announce its own new emissions target for 2030 this week.
"I think Korea has set an ambitious target and Korea is trying to do a lot, it's not easy for any country," Kerry said. "We need to be smarter, so do I think it’s possible for additional steps? I do think there are some things that could happen."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
5 Comments
Fighto!
Another day, another complaint from Korea. What about the radioactive water Seoul regularly releases into the Sea of Japan? They dont seem to want to talk about that.
bakakuma
I agree Japan doesnt know what its doing. Nor do they know how to manage situation. The quicker you can get outsider in and manage situation, the better for the world.
Rivera
It will be safe to just release it into the Japan sea and beaches that belong to Japan they say it will be safe..problem solved
Zoroto
Kerry is the wrong person to ask. Since he flies around in a private jet, he cares about as much about the environment as his Japanese counterpart, Koizumi Jr.
Tom Doley
Sorry to break the news. It ain't just Korea. Taiwan? They already warned Japan that they increased radioactive monitoring units in the sea from 32 to 99 and will sue Japan if their fishing industry faces financial losses which amounts to 550 million annually. And Philippines, France, Canada, Russia etc. They're all complaining. I just love how Japanese media outlets only focus on Korea for all the wrong reasons.
Tom Doley
Well Kerry's statements are contradicting US' recent extension banning all Fuku products. And there is a reason for all that which we will soon find out.