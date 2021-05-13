Newsletter Signup Register / Login
S Korean fishermen sue Japanese gov't over Fukushima water

SEOUL

South Korean fisheries associations filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government at a local court on Thursday, seeking compensation for the planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of Jeju Island and a shipowners' association told a news conference outside the Jeju District Court they were demanding about 10 million won ($8,800) per day from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Yonhap said.

Japan's government said in April it would release more than 1 million tons of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of Jeju Island a

Their home nuclear powerplants, located much closer to Jeju Island, have also been discharging spent water or the large amount of tritium into the sea. How could they possibly tell and prove the water is originally from Fukushima or not?

Good luck Soith Korea, I think that you have an excellant case.

I guess South Korea found a new excuse to protest against Japan now that their own court rejected the claims from the comfort women.

The Sankei Shimbun reported on its May 9, 2021 edition that the Kori nuclear power plant near Busan in South Korea released 5 billion Bqs of tritium-laced water into the sea in 2018 while Japan's planned release is to be 2.2 billion Bqs over several decades.

I, for one, am opposed to nuclear power plants built anywhere in the world. There are too many unsolved problems inherent in a nuclear power plant other than just how to discharge reactor cooling water. The problem of how to make disposal of spent nuclear fuels, nuclear waste, hasn't been solved at all.

