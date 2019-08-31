S Korean lawmakers visit disputed islets as Japan tensions mount

A group of South Korean lawmakers visited islands disputed with Japan, sparking a protest from the Japanese foreign ministry as the countries' already tense relationship deteriorates further.
Six Korean lawmakers on Saturday flew to the islets, known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, in part to protest Japanese curbs on shipments of essential components for making smartphone chips, South Korea's chief export.
"Regardless of the South Korean government's efforts, Japan has not only dropped South Korea from the "white list", but also, it is claiming Dokdo as part of its territory, worsening the South Korea-Japan relations," said Sul Hoon, a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker.
Japan's foreign ministry has lodged a "stern" protest over the visit. In its statement, the ministry said the Korean lawmakers had ignored Japan's previous demand that the plan be scrapped, and called the visit "extremely regrettable".
The islands are Japan's inherent territory in terms of both history and international law, the ministry said.
Relations between South Korea and Japan are at the lowest in years after a row over compensation for wartime forced laborers during Japan's occupation of Korea until end of World War Two. Ties soured further when Japan removed South Korea from a "white list" of countries with fast-track export status, and Korea followed by scrapping a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
3 Comments
saitamaliving
Like I stated in other posts, proof after proof that SK has no interest in fostering Korean-Japanese relationship, provoking only. Just sad, I hope SK will get a new, better and reliable government.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
Even if this islets were theirs, such visit made by their lawmakers will not help to improve relations with Japan.
IloveCoffee
Forgot to mention that Maruyama Hodaka, the guy who said Japan should go to war with Russia to take back the Northern Territories, is now saying Japan should go to war with South Korea to take back "Takeshima".(https://imgur.com/a/MBJdsED).
This guy is a good example of why the constitution should not be amended. Unlike Germany, Japan never got denazified. You give these lunatics the power to wage war, and they will.