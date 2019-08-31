Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A South Korean Naval ship patrols around remote islands called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese, on Aug 25. Photo: South Korean Navy/Yonhap via REUTERS
politics

S Korean lawmakers visit disputed islets as Japan tensions mount

3 Comments
TOKYO/SEOUL

A group of South Korean lawmakers visited islands disputed with Japan, sparking a protest from the Japanese foreign ministry as the countries' already tense relationship deteriorates further.

Six Korean lawmakers on Saturday flew to the islets, known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, in part to protest Japanese curbs on shipments of essential components for making smartphone chips, South Korea's chief export.

"Regardless of the South Korean government's efforts, Japan has not only dropped South Korea from the "white list", but also, it is claiming Dokdo as part of its territory, worsening the South Korea-Japan relations," said Sul Hoon, a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker.

Japan's foreign ministry has lodged a "stern" protest over the visit. In its statement, the ministry said the Korean lawmakers had ignored Japan's previous demand that the plan be scrapped, and called the visit "extremely regrettable".

The islands are Japan's inherent territory in terms of both history and international law, the ministry said.

Relations between South Korea and Japan are at the lowest in years after a row over compensation for wartime forced laborers during Japan's occupation of Korea until end of World War Two. Ties soured further when Japan removed South Korea from a "white list" of countries with fast-track export status, and Korea followed by scrapping a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Like I stated in other posts, proof after proof that SK has no interest in fostering Korean-Japanese relationship, provoking only. Just sad, I hope SK will get a new, better and reliable government.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Even if this islets were theirs, such visit made by their lawmakers will not help to improve relations with Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Forgot to mention that Maruyama Hodaka, the guy who said Japan should go to war with Russia to take back the Northern Territories, is now saying Japan should go to war with South Korea to take back "Takeshima".(https://imgur.com/a/MBJdsED).

This guy is a good example of why the constitution should not be amended. Unlike Germany, Japan never got denazified. You give these lunatics the power to wage war, and they will.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

9 Tokyo Shrines To Visit To Learn About Japanese History and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #45: Omurice For Dummies

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ryuoo Sora Terrace Observation Deck

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

Squeaky Wheels: Suzanne Kamata On Her Mother-Daughter Travel Memoir

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Treasure Hunting at Tokyo’s Best Antique and Flea Markets

Savvy Tokyo