Sanseito announces campaign pledges, including abolition of consumption tax, agency for foreigners

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya announces his party's pledges ahead of the Feb 8 election, at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

The Sanseito, a populist party that made big gains in last July's House of Councillors election with its "Japanese First" platform, has unveiled its campaign pledges for the Feb 8 House of Representatives (lower house) election.

Party leader Sohei Kamiya outlined his party’s platform under the slogans, “Every single person is Japan” and “I am JAPAN,” at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

Kamiya pledged to reduce Japan's national burden rate from 48% to 35% by abolishing the consumption tax and reducing social insurance premiums.

"I want to create a society for the people who work hard for Japan, and to ensure that if they work diligently and honestly, they can live in peace. That's the kind of politics I want to pursue," he said.

As part of the party’s policy on foreigners, Kamiya said he wants to prevent Japan from becoming an “immigration nation.” He proposed the establishment of a new "Agency for Foreigners Policy," stricter restrictions on the total number of foreigners accepted and a stronger crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Outlining the party’s child-rearing policy, Kamiya said Sanseito aims to provide a monthly payment of 100,000 yen per child between the ages of 0 and 15, and include a review of "excessive mother-child separation policies, such as childcare for infants," in order to realize "a society where parents can focus on raising their children with peace of mind."

Kamiya also proposed “history education that will make people love Japan" and make it a crime to damage the national flag “in order to protect the honor and dignity of Japan.”

Earlier, Kamiya said Sanseito will work against the Liberal Democratic Part to stop it from winning a single-party majority and reverting to its old ways.

Official campaigning for the lower house election begins on Tuesday.

