Sanseito announces campaign pledges, including abolition of consumption tax, agency for foreigners

The Sanseito, a populist party that made big gains in last July's House of Councillors election with its "Japanese First" platform, has unveiled its campaign pledges for the Feb 8 House of Representatives (lower house) election.
Party leader Sohei Kamiya outlined his party’s platform under the slogans, “Every single person is Japan” and “I am JAPAN,” at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.
Kamiya pledged to reduce Japan's national burden rate from 48% to 35% by abolishing the consumption tax and reducing social insurance premiums.
"I want to create a society for the people who work hard for Japan, and to ensure that if they work diligently and honestly, they can live in peace. That's the kind of politics I want to pursue," he said.
As part of the party’s policy on foreigners, Kamiya said he wants to prevent Japan from becoming an “immigration nation.” He proposed the establishment of a new "Agency for Foreigners Policy," stricter restrictions on the total number of foreigners accepted and a stronger crackdown on illegal immigrants.
Outlining the party’s child-rearing policy, Kamiya said Sanseito aims to provide a monthly payment of 100,000 yen per child between the ages of 0 and 15, and include a review of "excessive mother-child separation policies, such as childcare for infants," in order to realize "a society where parents can focus on raising their children with peace of mind."
Kamiya also proposed “history education that will make people love Japan" and make it a crime to damage the national flag “in order to protect the honor and dignity of Japan.”
Earlier, Kamiya said Sanseito will work against the Liberal Democratic Part to stop it from winning a single-party majority and reverting to its old ways.
Official campaigning for the lower house election begins on Tuesday.© Japan Today/Kyodo
6 Comments
Login to comment
Sid
We'll reduce taxes! We'll give you money! We'll keep out foreigners! Your lives will be wonderful! As Goebbels said, 'The bigger the lie, the more people believe it'. Things never change, and there are enough fools to keep the great con going.
garypen
More nationalist bs.
Ebisugaoka
This is the first time I have ever heard childcare and babysitting described as an “excessive separation policy”. If I weren’t laughing so hard I’d be legitimately worried for this man’s mental state. You want to reduce the burden on mothers to raise a family by checks notes making it so childcare becomes unavailable? Are you ok in the head?
stick_out_nail
As much as I despise nationalists in any country or culture, sometimes the only way a society wakes up and recognizes the nonsense is by letting them take power and visibly break the system. Open damage is preferable to decades of quiet decay. So, frankly, I hope they do even better in the next election, then we’ll see the real impact on Japan’s economy over the coming years.
I’m aware this will hurt foreigners currently living in Japan. But like everyone else, I’m not immune to selfishness. I want the pre-COVID Japan back—and if that’s the price required to force a reckoning, so be it.
Garthgoyle
Mmm. Where have we heard similar stuff in the past? Ah, yes. North Korea.
Tokyo_m
This is the party that has promised to make terminally ill patients cover the entire cost of medical expenses themselves for life-prolonging treatments. I wouldn't wish to see anyone who votes for this party to be in a position whereby their family is bankrupted through having to pay for medical care (despite decades of paying into the social security system). But people will get what they vote for. Just a pity it will drag everyone else down too.