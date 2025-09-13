Sanseito local assembly member says transgender identities 'contagious'

A local assembly member from the populist Sanseito party said transgender identities are "contagious" during a city council session in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, a remark that surfaced on Saturday.
Keiko Wada, a first-term Naha city assembly member, made the comment during a regular September council meeting. She argued children might be influenced if schools conduct LGBT education, suggesting it could increase the number of transgender people.
Wada, who topped the vote count in the Naha city assembly election in July, also said schools should prioritize referring transgender students to psychologists capable of "healing mental wounds" rather than providing support based on their gender identity. She confirmed the remark but insisted she had not intended discrimination.
Conservative Sanseito, founded in 2020, has recently gained traction with its "Japanese First" banner and controversial rhetoric, particularly targeting foreigners, immigration and those seen as out of step with the country's traditional values.
It has gained national recognition for its hardline positions on education, COVID-19 measures such as vaccination, and family issues.
Japan has been criticized internationally for lagging in protecting LGBT rights.
sakurasuki
So foreigners just not the only target now, transgender people now become their target.
Tamarama
Soooo, statistically speaking, current estimates have the number of Transgender people in a standard population at between 0.1 - 0.6%, world wide.
In some parts of the world, in very specific sub-sections of particular populations, it can be higher, which we saw in the COVID years when US college students attempted to turn it into the most pressing issue of the time, and blew it completely out of proportion.
There were some residual shockwaves from that, but it has clearly calmed down over the last couple of years as balance and common sense on the issue has been restored.
Transgender isn't contagious, but I assume what she is probably referencing is that young and impressionable minds can be caught up in a social Zeitgeist, and she isn't wrong.
But from what I saw in Japan, that US college campus Transgender push didn't make any visible inroads here at all in Japanese mainstream society, so I don't think she needs to worry. He choice of language ain't going to win her any 'woke' points, though.