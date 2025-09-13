Sanseito local assembly member says transgender identities 'contagious'

A local assembly member from the populist Sanseito party said transgender identities are "contagious" during a city council session in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, a remark that surfaced on Saturday.

Keiko Wada, a first-term Naha city assembly member, made the comment during a regular September council meeting. She argued children might be influenced if schools conduct LGBT education, suggesting it could increase the number of transgender people.

Wada, who topped the vote count in the Naha city assembly election in July, also said schools should prioritize referring transgender students to psychologists capable of "healing mental wounds" rather than providing support based on their gender identity. She confirmed the remark but insisted she had not intended discrimination.

Conservative Sanseito, founded in 2020, has recently gained traction with its "Japanese First" banner and controversial rhetoric, particularly targeting foreigners, immigration and those seen as out of step with the country's traditional values.

It has gained national recognition for its hardline positions on education, COVID-19 measures such as vaccination, and family issues.

Japan has been criticized internationally for lagging in protecting LGBT rights.

