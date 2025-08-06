 Japan Today
Sanseito party leader Sohei Kamiya speaks to members of the media at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on July 20. Image: REUTERS/Manami Yamada
politics

Sanseito populist party requires press conference preregistration

TOKYO

Japan's opposition Sanseito party has informed news organizations that preregistration is required for attendance at regular press conferences by its leader, fueling concern that it is undermining freedom of the press and the public's right to know.

The right-wing party headed by Sohei Kamiya, which has gained popularity under its "Japanese First" banner, sent an email to media outlets on Wednesday with a form asking for company affiliation, name, phone number and other personal details.

The form includes a warning that individuals who have previously "disrupted" Sanseito press events or "caused disturbances" may be denied access. Admission is only possible after checking a box to indicate agreement with the party's stated terms and conditions.

Freelance reporters are required to upload an image of a government-issued photo identification document, such as a driver's license or passport, to complete registration.

In July, Sanseito denied entry to a reporter from the Kanagawa Shimbun, citing past disruptive behavior. The Yokohama-based newspaper later issued a statement saying the claim was factually inaccurate and unacceptable.

Launched in 2020, Sanseito gained traction among conservatives with nationalistic, anti-globalist and anti-establishment views in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

Kamiya has slammed globalization as the "reason behind Japan's poverty," saying foreigners are buying up land and company stocks, and the number of overseas workers has grown excessively.

Freedom of the press is a fundamental cornerstone of a free society.

If you’re afraid of tough questions or looking foolish you shouldn’t be in politics.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kamiya has made no secret that he admires Trump. He's obviously been making notes and now he's trying to put them into practice.

Nice one Japan, you're going to drive your already pretty unimpressive Press Freedom Index ranking even lower.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

