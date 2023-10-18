Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Saudi Arabia, Japan to cooperate to ease Middle East tensions

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday to work together to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and help ease tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Japanese government said.

"The two leaders concurred on maintaining close cooperation between the two countries and working on the improvement of the humanitarian situation and calming down the situation," a Japanese government statement said on their phone call.

Japan, this year's chair of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies, on Tuesday announced its plan to extend $10 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.

Lets hope Japan can avoid the oil crisis it had in 1973 which erupted from a similar situation. Its gotta walk a tight-rope between the G7 and OPEC.

Because if the Middle East oil tap gets cut off, Japan and all its residents are utterly doomed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

