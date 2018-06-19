School operator head denies meeting Abe amid favoritism allegation

The head of a school operator at the center of cronyism allegations involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday denied meeting with the premier regarding a vet school project.

"I have no memory and there are no records" indicating his meeting with Abe, Kotaro Kake, a longtime friend of the prime minister who heads Kake Educational Institution, said at his first press conference after the allegation surfaced.

He apologized for the mix-up that saw a school official claim a meeting did take place between the two.

Based on information given to them by the school's secretary general Yoshihito Watanabe, the Ehime prefectural government said in a document submitted to the Diet in May that Kake met with Abe to discuss the opening of a veterinary school before it received government approval.

According to the document, the meeting took place on Feb. 25, 2015, nearly two years before the government endorsed the project on Jan. 20, 2017. Abe has said he only learned about the project the day the government approved it.

Watanabe, however, told Kake that he made up the meeting in order "to push forward" the project, according to the school chief. Watanabe visited the Ehime prefectural government office on May 26 and apologized for giving the incorrect statement.

As disciplinary measures for violating compliance, Kake said he and Watanabe will take pay cuts.

"(The premier and I) are confidants for decades but we only meet based on an attitude that we do not talk about our work. I believe he is not interested in (my business)," Kake said.

Education ministry documents leaked last year stated Cabinet Office officials used phrases such as "what the highest level of the prime minister's office has said" and "in line with the prime minister's wishes" in explaining the veterinary school project.

As such opposition parties have asked the prime minister to clarify his position. Abe has repeatedly denied his involvement in the vet school project.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment on Kake's press conference, saying that the matter only concerns correspondence between the school and local authorities.

