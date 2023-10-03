Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congress Budget
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Photo: AP
politics

Schumer to lead bipartisan delegation of senators to China, S Korea and Japan next week

2 Comments
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will lead a bipartisan congressional delegation to China, South Korea and Japan next week.

Schumer, along with Republican Sen Mike Crapo of Idaho, will visit government and business leaders in the three countries “with the goal of advancing U.S. economic and national security interests” in the region, his office said Tuesday.

Schumer — a long time critic of China — plans to talk to Chinese officials about human rights, concerns about Chinese-made fentanyl in American cities and China’s “role in the international community,” his office said, as well as areas for potential cooperation.

Since the administration resumed direct Cabinet-level visits to China this summer after the Chinese spy balloon floated over the country, the two sides have been working to arrange another summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite continued U.S. unhappiness with China’s at least tacit support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and its increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea, a new Biden-Xi meeting is expected in mid-November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to be held in San Francisco.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China in June, followed by visits of Treasury and Commerce secretaries Janet Yellen and Gina Raimondo as well as climate envoy John Kerry.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan also held two days of talks with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Malta last month. Wang is expected to visit Washington before the end of October on a trip that officials will nail down the date and venue of the expected Biden-Xi summit.

Joining Schumer and Crapo on the trip will be Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Jon Ossoff of Georgia, along with Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and John Kennedy of Louisiana.

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Better hope they all have dipolomatic passports or you might not get all of these senators back from China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

*diplomatic

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 2 – 8

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel