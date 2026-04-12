SDF member's singing appearance at LDP event stirs criticism

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party faced criticism Tuesday from the opposition for having a Self-Defense Forces member appear at its recent annual convention to sing the national anthem, potentially breaching legal limits on political activities by serving members.

Sgt. Mai Tsugumi, a soprano in the Ground Self-Defense Force's Central Band, sang in uniform at the event in Tokyo on Sunday. The Self-Defense Forces Act limits members' political activities apart from voting.

Junya Ogawa, head of the largest opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, told reporters Tuesday the case was "at the very least inappropriate and possibly in violation of the law."

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, was also critical, saying at a press conference that the LDP "should have refrained from conduct that could raise doubts about the political neutrality of the SDF."

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tsugumi sang the national anthem in her personal capacity after being asked by a longtime acquaintance in the private sector.

"Singing the national anthem in itself does not constitute a political act, and we understand that this case does not amount to a violation of the law," Takaichi said to reporters at her office. The prime minister revealed she did not know in advance that an SDF member would attend.

In Japan, singing the "Kimigayo" national anthem is politically sensitive and controversial due to its perceived association with the country's past militarism. The national anthem includes lines wishing for the eternal reign of the emperor.

Regarding her attendance in uniform, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters that members have "an obligation" to wear uniforms at all times and that there is "no issue" with doing so in private settings.

He added that he was not informed of her attendance ahead of the event and vowed to "improve our reporting system."

LDP Executive Acting Secretary General Koichi Hagiuda said her participation was suggested by a company involved with guest appearances at the event. The LDP asked the company to confirm if issues would arise from choosing her, he said, adding that the Defense Ministry also told the party that there was no problem.

Masayoshi Arai, chief of staff of the GSDF, told a press conference he has been informed that the law was not infringed. "I do not consider it to have been inappropriate," he said.

Acknowledging the reaction to her attendance, he said he will "thoroughly ensure guidance that encourages each member to be mindful of their responsibilities."

Tsugumi joined the GSDF in 2014 as its first person to be recruited as a vocalist, according to the band's website.

© KYODO