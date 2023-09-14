Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Security advisors of U.S., Japan, S. Korea discuss Putin-Kim summit

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The top national security advisors of the United States, Japan and South Korea held a three-way call to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said Thursday.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan agreed with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Takeo Akiba and Cho Tae Yong, respectively, that any arms exports from North Korea to Russia would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions that Moscow itself had voted to adopt, the White House said.

According to the Japanese government, the three officials shared "serious concern" during their conversation on Thursday that the summit at a rocket launch facility in Russia's Far East could lead to transfers of weapons and related equipment between Moscow and Pyongyang.

On Wednesday, Kim pledged his support for Putin, who in return suggested boosting military cooperation, including helping North Korea develop missile technologies.

Sullivan, Akiba and Cho also reaffirmed their cooperation toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea, according to the White House and the Japanese government.

The call was made in line with the countries' recent commitment to engage in high-level three-way consultation in the event of special circumstances.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, where the leaders made the commitment as one of the key steps in bringing the three countries' cooperation to a new level.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog