Senior high schools to teach disputed islets as Japan's

The education ministry on Wednesday unveiled its new teaching guidelines for senior high schools, which emphasize that two island groups at the center of territorial disputes are "inherent" parts of Japan's territory.
The decision to add a description on the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands and the South Korean-controlled Takeshima islets is in tandem with the revision of teaching guidelines for elementary and junior high schools, the content of which was announced last year.
But the most recently unveiled guidelines, which the ministry revamped for the first time since 2009, immediately drew protests from South Korea, which controls the Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan under the name Dokdo.
China may also react similarly as the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by the country, which calls them Diaoyu.
The legally-binding guidelines will become official by the end of March after soliciting opinions from the public, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. They will be applied to the education of newly enrolled senior high school students from the school year starting April 2022.
In a major reorganization of the current curricula, a total of 27 courses would be created inside subject areas.
For example, a mandatory course to learn "the qualities and abilities needed to become people who form the country and society" was established in civics. The course will encourage students to actively participate in politics, with the minimum voting age having been lowered to 18 from 20 in 2016.
The guidelines also aim to raise students' awareness as participants in the sovereignty of the country, such as by teaching issues linked to national security, according to the ministry.
On English language education, the guidelines reorganized the current courses so that students can improve their abilities in reading, listening, speaking and writing in a balanced manner.
The number of credits required for graduation is unchanged at 74. But the total amount of description in the guidelines increased 1.5 times from the existing document, apparently to provide support to younger teachers who are lacking guidance amid the retirement of the postwar baby boomer generation.
"There is no change in the role of education guidelines, which is to show the minimum criteria for learning," an education ministry official said.© KYODO
Disillusioned
Oh, here we go again! Why can’t they just teach them as disputed instead of brainwashing teenagers?
Daniel Naumoff
Revising history is the first step to repeating its mistakes. Not like it stopped about any retard in the last two decades of human history, right??
gaijintraveller
A legally-binding official version of history and geography? No room for discussion?
The point of education should be to teach people to think, not blindly believe everything, to teach people to ask questions and discuss.
This is the kind of education one would expect in countries ruled by an autocrat, the kind of education that would be imposed by a Ministry of Propaganda.
Burning Bush
The fact that the 4 Russian islands were omitted speaks volumes.
marcelito
This is the kind of education one would expect in countries ruled by an autocrat, the kind of education that would be imposed by a Ministry of Propaganda.
A description that fits its Shinzo and his bureaucratic minions perfectly, does it not?
DaDude
Nothing to get stressed out about. You know for a fact that China and Korea are also teaching their students that these disputed islands are their own as well. Heck, Korea has a song about "their" precious little island.
If you feel differently, pull your kid to the side and tell them not to listen to the bs.