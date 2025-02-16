 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Senior Taliban officials make 1st known visit to Japan since takeover

1 Comment
TOKYO

High-level Taliban officials have arrived in Japan, their hosts Japanese grant-making organization Nippon Foundation said Monday, making it the first known visit by the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Nippon Foundation said the officials are expected to seek insights for future nation building, without disclosing details of the schedule due to "security reasons." But the Japanese government said its Foreign Ministry's special representative for Afghanistan, Toshihide Ando, plans to meet with the delegation.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the visit, while being an initiative of a private organization, is "meaningful" in that it complements the Japanese government's efforts to work with the international community to "bring a change to the Taliban" regime such as on human rights issues.

The Taliban continue to face criticism for curtailing women's rights, such as by banning secondary and higher education for girls and imposing restrictions on dress codes and employment opportunities.

In its reasoning for the invitation, the Tokyo-based Nippon Foundation said it wanted Taliban officials "to be aware of the need to broadly accept humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people from the international community."

The trip was initially unveiled by Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy of the Taliban regime, who said Saturday on social media platform X that a delegation would be heading to Japan. The group arrived on Sunday.

The Taliban is not recognized by the Japanese government as Afghanistan's official government.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Any leader from sovereign nation can visit Japan formally.

Especially Japan really interest to have development project all over the world, so it doesn't matter whether is Ukraine or somewhere in central Asia.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Why Do People Hate Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaga Lantern Festival Hyakka Hyakkai

GaijinPot Travel

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

GaijinPot Blog