Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
politics

Seoul court approves seizure of Japanese firm's funds over wartime labor

0 Comments
SEOUL

A South Korean court has granted a request to seize funds deposited by Japanese shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen Corp, made by a plaintiff who seeks compensation related to a wartime labor lawsuit, a lawyer in the case said Wednesday.

Last month, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered the company to pay the plaintiff 50 million won ($37,400) for damages over forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule, and the plaintiff filed the request with the Seoul Central District Court on Jan. 10 as the firm has not complied.

The request was granted Tuesday, according to the lawyer, and if the plaintiff receives the money, it would mark the first instance where funds from a Japanese company are actually transferred to a plaintiff among similar trials related to wartime labor issues.

But the completion of procedures for the plaintiff to receive the money is expected to take about one to two months.

Hitachi Zosen in 2019 deposited 60 million won at a court to prevent the company's assets in South Korea from being seized and liquidated to compensate the plaintiffs.

Japan has maintained that all issues stemming from its colonization of the Korean Peninsula were settled "completely and finally" under a 1965 bilateral agreement.

The court decision came amid an improvement in Tokyo-Seoul relations since Seoul announced a plan in March last year that plaintiffs who won lawsuits over forced labor during colonial rule would receive compensation from a South Korean government-backed foundation rather than the sued firms.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Umagase

GaijinPot Travel

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog