Seoul court rejects wartime sex slaves' suit against Japan

A South Korean court on Wednesday rejected a claim by South Korean sexual slavery victims and their relatives who sought compensation from the Japanese government over their wartime sufferings.
Activists representing sexual slavery victims denounced the decision and said the Seoul Central District Court was ignoring their struggles to restore the women's honor and dignity. They said in a statement that the plaintiffs would appeal.
Japan had boycotted the court proceedings and insists all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations with South Korea.
The Seoul court ruled the Japanese government should be exempt from civil jurisdiction under the principles of international law, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katunobu Kato noted the decision conflicted with a previous ruling on a separate case that found the Japanese government responsible for compensating sexual slavery victims.
Kato said he wouldn't comment on the new ruling before examining the details more closely, but he added that Tokyo's stance on the sexual slavery issue remains unchanged. He said the previous ruling was a "clear violation of international law" that was "extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable" for Tokyo.
"Japan continues to strongly ask South Korea to take appropriate steps in order to correct the state of international violation," he said.
The 20 plaintiffs, who had sued Japanese government in 2016, included 11 women who were forced to work at Japanese military brothels during World War II and relatives of other women who have since died.
One of the plaintiffs - 92-year-old Lee Yong-soo - has been campaigning for South Korea and Japan to settle their decades-long impasse over sexual slavery by seeking judgment from the U.N.'s International Court of Justice.
She has said it has become clear the issue cannot be resolved through bilateral talks or rulings by South Korea's domestic courts that have been repeatedly rejected by the Japanese government, and that the friction between governments has hurt friendships between civilians.
"Regardless of the verdict, we will go to the International Court of Justice," she told reporters after Wednesday's ruling.
The same court in a largely symbolic ruling in January had called for the Japanese government to give 100 million won ($89,000) each to a separate group of 12 women who sued in 2013 over their wartime suffering as sex slaves.
Tens of thousands of women across Japanese-occupied Asia and the Pacific were moved to front-line brothels used by the Japanese military. About 240 South Korean women registered with the government as victims of sexual slavery by Japan's wartime military - only 15 of whom are still alive.
Japan insists compensation issues were settled under the 1965 treaty, in which Tokyo provided $500 million in economic assistance to Seoul.
Amnesty International in a statement called Wednesday's ruling a "major disappointment that fails to deliver justice to the remaining survivors of this military slavery system and to those who suffered these atrocities before and during World War II but had already passed away, as well as their families."
Referring to the January court ruling, Arnold Fang, Amnesty International's East Asia researcher, said, "What was a landmark victory for the survivors after an overly long wait is again now being called into question."
The ruling came as the Asian U.S. allies struggle to repair their relations that sank to post-war lows in recent years over history, trade, and military issues.
Their recurring animosity could possibly complicate President Joe Biden's efforts to bolster three-way cooperation with U.S. regional allies, which declined under years of President Donald Trump's "America first" approach, to coordinate action in face of China's growing influence and North Korea's nuclear threat.
Besides the impasse over sexual slavery, South Korea and Japan have feuded over South Korean court rulings that called for Japanese companies to compensate Koreans who were forced to work in factories during the war.
The countries have made little progress in repairing their relations despite South Korean President Moon Jae-in's vow last month to build "future-oriented ties" with Tokyo. Fresh tensions have risen after Japan confirmed it would release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.
In 2015, South Korea's previous conservative government reached a deal with Japan to "irreversibly" resolve the sexual slavery dispute. Under that deal, Japan agreed to fund a foundation to support victims in return for South Korea ceasing its criticism of Japan over the issue.
But Moon's government took steps to dissolve the foundation after he took office in 2017, saying the 2015 deal lacked legitimacy because officials failed to properly communicate with victims before reaching it.
Thomas Goodtime
Seoulless
Goodlucktoyou
Somebody got paid off...not the victims.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
Finally, a bit of sanity.
Fighto!
Its far from over. Wait for all the appeals, both in Seoul and the ICJ. It will drag on for many, many years.
Moon will see to it for political reasons that the courts are seen to punish Japan.
oldman_13
Finally, a rational decision by South Korean court, no less.
Sad to see these woman continued to be used as pawns by the anti-Japan brigade. Japan in fact has TWICE offered compensation and apologies on the official record, and the last one from 2015 was voided by Moon on a whim. Something the world media tends to ignore or minimize just so that it fits their narrative that 'evil Japanese' continue to 'deny' past atrocities. The whereabouts of the money from that 2015 fund is unknown, and one South Korean activist actually used some of that for her own personal gain which was absolutely despicable but true to the nature of these devious people.
Michael Machida
Terrible. But, we know the truth and what happen.
P. Smith
The issue with Japanese apologies on this issue is the Japanese don’t back up their apologies with actions. In fact, the Japanese demonstrate with actions that the apologies were hollow, or tatemae, if that makes you happier.
Japan should face its past head on like the Germans have instead of constantly trying to rewrite history. The US is partially responsible for Japan constantly trying to dodge its responsibility for the rape of Asia because the US allowed a lot of the wartime leaders of Japan to escape unpunished; they were even allowed back into government. A great example of this is Shinzo Abe’s grandfather who was known as the Showa Monster.
Johnken6
And if these women are hurting why do they accept money as compensation? Why does Japanese moeny make it all better? Isn't that ironic?
itsonlyrocknroll
It is essential these frail pensioners plight, is accepted, fully recognized.
Also a step forward to review the Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea, signed June 22, 1965.
1965?, change happens, so change must reflect current political circumstance.
Could this be a reset to SK/JP relations, a more positive, if circumspect view to historic grievances.
Takes two to politically tango.
gogogo
Finally some sanity....
Japan has said sorry so many times, just google it please... Japan has paid the government TWICE and the Korean government either, used the money for projects to "better the lives" not give it to the actual victims (1965) or broke a signed agreement and tried to return money (2015) that stated "agreed to finally and irreversibly settle the issue of "comfort women""....
gogogo
The victims need to sue the Korean government, they are the ones not paying the victims...
Tom Doley
Okay, so the Korean court system is independent from the Korean government. Pity you can't say the same about the Japanese judicial system.
On a more serious note, these poor ladies. Can't imagine how much they are suffering now, probably more so when they were raped by the JIA.
William77
Excellent post,a good reminder about the facts of history.