Seoul court rejects slave labor claim against 16 Japanese firms

A South Korean court on Monday rejected a claim by dozens of World War II-era Korean factory workers and their relatives who sought compensation from 16 Japanese companies for their slave labor during Japan's colonial occupation of Korea.
The decision by the Seoul Central District Court appeared to run against landmark Supreme Court rulings in 2018 that ordered Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate Korean forced laborers.
It largely aligns with the position maintained by the Japanese government, which insists all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations between the two nations that was accompanied by hundreds of millions of dollars in economic aid and loans from Tokyo to Seoul.
A total of 85 plaintiffs had sought a combined 8.6 billion won ($7.7 million) in damages from 16 Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel, Nissan Chemical and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The court dismissed their civil lawsuit after concluding the 1965 treaty doesn't allow South Korean citizens to pursue legal action against the Japanese government or citizens over wartime grievances. Accepting the plaintiffs' claim would violate international legal principles that countries cannot use domestic law as justification for failures to perform a treaty, the court said.
Some plaintiffs told reporters outside the court they planned to appeal. An emotional Lim Chul-ho, 85, the son of a deceased forced laborer, said the court made a "pathetic" decision that should have never happened.
"Are they really South Korean judges? Is this really a South Korean court?" he asked. "We don't need a country or government that doesn't protect its own people."
It wasn't immediately clear how the ruling would affect diplomacy between the estranged U.S. allies, which have faced pressure from the Biden administration to repair relations that sank to postwar lows during the Trump years over history and trade disputes.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it respects the decisions by domestic courts and is willing to engage in talks with Tokyo to find "rational" solutions that can satisfy both governments and the wartime victims.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tokyo was carefully watching the developments in South Korea and hoping that Seoul would take a responsible action to improve ties. He said bilateral relations were still in a "severe condition" because of issues related to Korean forced laborers and wartime sex slaves.
"We believe it is important for South Korea to act responsibly to resolve the outstanding problems between the two countries and we will be watching concrete proposals by the South Korean side aimed at resolving the problems," Kato said at a news briefing.
The plaintiffs had said the workers endured harsh conditions that caused "extreme" mental and physical pain that prevented them from resuming normal lives after they returned home at the end of the war.
The Seoul court said in its ruling that it had to consider that forcing Japanese companies to compensate the victims would cause significant "adverse reactions" for South Korea internationally.
"A forcible execution (of compensation) would violate the large constitutional principles of ensuring the safety of the country and maintaining order, and would constitute an abuse of power," the court said, describing its ruling as an "inevitable" decision.
In April, the court issued a similar ruling on a claim by Korean victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery and their relatives, another sticking point in bilateral relations. In that ruling, the court denied their claim for compensation from Japan's government, citing diplomatic considerations and principles of international law that grant countries immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign courts.
Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have been strained since South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate Korean forced laborers. Those rulings led to further tensions over trade when Japan placed export controls on chemicals vital to South Korea's semiconductor industry in 2019.
Seoul accused Tokyo of weaponizing trade and threatened to terminate a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo that was a major symbol of their three-way security cooperation with Washington. South Korea eventually backed off and continued the deal after being pressured by the Trump administration, which until then seemed content to let its allies escalate their feud in public.
South Korea's tone on Japan has softened since the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has been stepping up efforts to bolster three-way cooperation among the countries that declined under Donald Trump's "America first" approach, to coordinate action in the face of China's growing influence and North Korea's nuclear threat.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a nationally televised speech in March said his government was eager to build "future-oriented" ties with Japan and that the countries should not allow their wartime past to hold them back.
Falco
Japan has already paid and apologized multiple times. South Korea needs to get over the past and focus on more current issues, like their nuclear-armed neighbor to the north.
Coffee
South Koreans are indoctrinated into believing they are still owed something over what happened seventy years ago. They are so obsessed with victimizing themselves that they set themselves on fire at protests, tried to make it mandatory to put stickers in classrooms that say “This device was made by a war criminal”, and indoctrinate their children to hate Japan. As a child, I grew up with my own parents constantly reminding me of what Japan did seventy years ago as if it happened yesterday.
Such behavior is self-righteous, self-harming, and makes me ashamed to be Korean.
Michael Jun Sung Shim
Excellent news. Now Korea can do business with Japan.
viking68
The court determined that Japan had already settled its commitments.
The plaintiffs need to speak with the S Korean government to get their share of the settlement.
Laguna
Good decision by the Korean court. There is a point underwhich a line must be written: When elephants fight, it's the grass that gets trampled. Many of my Japanese students love Korea, and Korean is a favorite among foreign languages, mostly due to the culture.
Fighto!
Koreans need to move on and drop this hate against Japanese. Getting so tiresome reading about things that happened 80 plus years ago.
Fighto!
Sorry, it doesnt work like that. Japanese consumers have long memories.
Boku Dayo
Enough of the "victim mentality". Move on, Korea.
vanityofvanities
They do not listen to Japan but they have to listen to U.S.
Bob Fosse
I hope this is sincere this time.
Michael Jun Sung Shim
The rise of Chinese military power could be the reason why there is Korea-Japan-U.S.A. military alliance.
noriahojanen
Quite reasonable.
Letting other posters discuss key critical points, I only point out that the 1965 pact is mutually binding for both sides; meaning that the Japanese plaintiff can't directly sue the South Korean government on unsettled issues. For instance, Japanese expats/settlers in the Korean peninsula were forced to leave their properties subject to seizure right after the war. The postwar Japanese government hasn't reclaimed them while they compromised largely during the normalisation negotiation process.
If South Korea nullifies the 1965 agreement, they would face backlash of legal actions from Japanese nationals and legal entities over seized properties whose amount is estimated to be much larger than the one demanded by the Korean forced labor plaintiff. Note that this has nothing to do with the war outcome or to which side you belonged. The postwar Germany reclaimed properties located in formerly occupied foreign territories such as Poland or Czechia. Their properties have been returned or equivalent amounts repaid.
jeancolmar
The South Korean government really caved in.
Anyway, I do hope against hope that the vitriolic anti-Korean rhetoric I've witnessed will now go away.
kennyG
Surprise!!. Not only the X-day scheduled on 6/10 was upfronted to today but completely flipping over AGAIN the previous judgement, and this time the one by S.Korean supreme court's one.
At this point, I don't know where South Korea is heading? Saner or insaner.
I wish to hear Korean and ethnic Korean's thoughts like from Samit basu or Tommy, SJ , who insisted, unlike Japan, the separation of powers in Korea as a more advanced country than Japan is solid. smithinjapan is also welcomed
Otherwise this post
Yohan
The only problem I see is that this lawsuit will continue, appeal up to the Supreme Court and it will take again a few years to a final decision, which could be exactly the opposite to what the Seoul Central District Court was ruling this week.
I often think, this mentality of 'blaming Japan for all and everything' is done on purpose to distract both - North and South Korean people from their own most serious local problem - the openly hostile relationship between North- and South Korea and the failure of both, North and South politicians to find a solution.
kennyG
For those who may not know. The plaintiffs of SK supreme court verdict were not compulsory recruited. They applied for the jobs. These ones against 16 Japanese corps this time are the same. And not to mention, there has been not such process at all for fact findings in South Korean greatest justice. Neither Japanese corps as defendants nor judges did not even check each identifications. This is just like South Korea had officially registered self-proclaimed old women who claimed " I was a comfort women " as the official victims owning victim rights.
Peeping_Tom
And suddenly there was silence.
No point kicking a mangy dog while it is down.
kennyG
I think it is not just US pressure, there are brave fair Koreans who are trying to charge all those ugly disgusting liars under Chong Dae Hyup for the serious crimes
Commodore Perry
What is missed is the fact that companies like the defendants were never absolved from their wrongdoings; just from having to pay for them.
Mark
""compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations between the two nations that was accompanied by hundreds of millions of dollars in economic aid and loans from Tokyo to Seoul.""
Obviously these people GOT STIFFED by the SK government and never received a dime, if they did, they would not still be demanding compensation one would think.
kenshin_u
In the first place, the Korean complainants are a bunch of fraudsters, just like the comfort women.
The Koreans are unable to provide any evidence that they were subject to recruitment, and their claims are based on their own delusions. Since Japan has a list of conscripts, if Koreans submit their names at the time (their Japanese names at the time of their service), the Japanese side can confirm whether they are the conscripts or not, but Koreans do not want to submit the relevant documents, nor do they disclose their memory-based names.
Similarly, a Korean who testified that he was conscripted on Gunkanjima was asked by a Japanese of the same age to provide his name at the time so that he could be checked against his own school register, but the Korean refused. There were only a few children in the same grade on Gunkanjima at that time, and it would be easy to confirm if we knew their names.
Even Koreans living in Japan who spent time with them at the time pointed out that their claims were full of lies.（ https://youtu.be/-HPw5tPYjQA ）
noriahojanen
Last week there was another remarkable judgment from the Korean court; the forced labor statue, a sacred symbol and target of worship by anti-Japanese campaigners (plus big source of business income for mass produce and global installment) is most likely to be modelled after a Japanese worker. What a mishap! :)
「徴用工象徴する像、モデルは日本人」に真実相当性…韓国の裁判所が認定
https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/world/20210601-OYT1T50254/
itsonlyrocknroll
Is this a stage managed, U Turn?
The very definition of a political bridge-hand?
Another orchestrated maneuver only to pull the rug from under the J people on appeal?
Any Government that has the influence to arbitrarily scatter 85 plaintiffs under every moving object is utterly. ruthless.
I may agree with the Judge conclusion.
However look hard enough Moon Jae-in is pulling the strings.
Michael Jun Sung Shim
A Korean who thinks Japanese is good is a good Korean.
kennyG
Of course, most Koreans have been brainwashed by stinky liars but those who can see things , learn things and judge things by themselves are DIFFRENT. Good People. Please do not misunderstand. I am talking about those bunch of ugly liars including VANKS and those who often post complete BS here.
kennyG
Easy to say for you maybe, but such rhetoric simply got built by the angers toward hypocrites, liars, ignorant bystanders who've been blaming Japan and been causing this much of waste of time and resource , especially TRUST between two countries for this length of period.
Samit Basu
Don't get your hopes high.
This is the same judge that ruled against comfort women damages suit case, which contradicts with the previous ruling of the Korean supreme court.
Of course both of his rulings will be overturned at the supreme court.
kaimycahl
After all these years the only people who suffered were the women whom bodies were used. The only people who benefited where the men who got their satisfaction. The ending result was nothing but painful memories, denials, then compensation and apologies of the years. Its ok to forgive but you should never forget. With forgiveness you can move on. I think this ruling is a sign of moving on!
Samit Basu
@kaimycahl
No, this is a one-man crusade against the judicial establishment, which will be overturned once it reaches the Supreme Court but this judge wanted to make his voice heard.
Michael Jun Sung Shim
This court verdict could lay the foundation for a rare moment of reconciliation between Japan & Korea.
obladi
if your parents were enslaved by [insert any country], I think it is totally reasonable to hate the government of that country, especially if the sitting government are in denial of the war crime.
So, while the court's decision may be legally correct, the feelings of anger by the plaintiffs are understandable.
Michael Jun Sung Shim
The state of conditions of Korea-Japan ties depends heavily upon the U.S.-China ties.
Samit Basu
@obladi
No it's not, because it contradicts the prior ruling of the Korean supreme court.
2018 : Korean supreme court finds in a lawsuit brought by four former-forced laborers that the right to seek damages for the criminal activities of Japan was not terminated by the 1965 Basic Treaty and awarded damages to four forced laborers.
2021 : As more damages lawsuit cases filed by former comfort women and forced laborers reached his desk, a lone lower court judge overrules the verdict of the supreme court, claiming that the right to seek damages is covered by the 1965 Basic Treaty.
proxy
Hopefully Suga can take advantage of this opening and work towards a strong long term unreserved partnership with South Korea. Wide open trade and travel like the EU would benefit both countries.
oldman_13
Good!
Finally an entity in South Korea that has common sense.
Now back to the pathetic "Boycott Japan" nonsense;
kennyG
Lol So did a chief judge of SK supreme court want his sensational voice heard, who retired right after 2018 ridiculous verdict .
if your parents were enslaved by brokers and comfort stations owners, deceived, tricked all by fellow Koreans, I think it is totally reasonable to hate the South Korean government itself, especially if the sitting government kept hiding what they had discussed in 1965 and had spent all those money somewhere else despite which was paid by Japan for each one of them. And other those victim by own fellow Koreans, all of them are just LYING.
YuriOtani
It will be over ruled by a higher court.
kennyG
Can you just just believe？ South Korean justice has never fact-checked who these self-proclaimed victims are, what their experience were. So was officially registered comfort women. It was all self-declaration system which was why SK has never disclosed it to Japan.