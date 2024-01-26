Several LDP lawmakers intend to leave factions over funds scandal

Several lawmakers of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party expressed their intention to leave their factions on Friday, as the latest political funds scandal continues to rattle the ruling force.

Three House of Councillors executives decided to depart from their faction, headed by LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, one day after the party's election campaign chief Yuko Obuchi, the daughter of late Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, said she would leave the group.

The faction, which was previously led by Keizo Obuchi, accepted Yuko Obuchi's withdrawal notice later Friday. In the Motegi faction, an upper house lawmaker has also voiced his desire to exit from the group.

The LDP, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has come under intense scrutiny amid allegations that some of its factions failed to report revenue from fundraising events and accumulated hundreds of millions of yen in slush funds.

With criticism of LDP factions mounting, some of them, such as one that Kishida led until late December, decided to disband. Motegi and former Prime Minister Taro Aso have not dissolved their factions.

In the Aso faction, former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters on Friday that he will leave the group, urging all groups to dissolve to "rebuild" the LDP. The party has been in power for most of the period since 1955.

The LDP's factions have mainly played a role in helping lawmakers obtain campaign funds and ministerial posts, although proponents have argued that they have also functioned to formulate policy and train junior politicians.

The political funds scandal emerged following a criminal complaint alleging five LDP factions, including the biggest one formerly headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, underreported revenue from political fundraising parties.

The Abe faction, which has decided to disband, is suspected of having failed to report hundreds of millions of yen in revenue from fundraising parties to create secret slush funds over a five-year period through 2022.

Prosecutors investigated whether former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and other senior lawmakers of the Abe faction had colluded with its accountant, questioning them on a voluntary basis, but they did not face criminal charges due to a lack of evidence.

On Friday, Matsuno, who served as secretary general for the faction for around two years through October 2021, said at a press conference, "I apologize for causing strong distrust in politics," while he denied having any intention of resigning as a lawmaker.

Matsuno, who had stepped down as chief cabinet secretary in December, admitted to failing to report 10.51 million yen ($71,000) for five years from 2018. The majority of members of the Abe faction are believed to have received slush funds from the group.

Tokyo prosecutors have indicted or issued summery indictments to 10 individuals belonging to three different LDP factions, prompting the ruling party to map out proposals to reshape its governance system.

