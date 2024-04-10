 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Shizuoka Gov Heita Kawakatsu, left, submits his letter of resignation to Kimihiko Nakazawa, chairman of the prefectural assembly, in Shizuoka on Wednesday. Image: KYODO
politics

Shizuoka governor quits after disparaging comments about farmers

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

The governor of Shizuoka Prefecture tendered his resignation Wednesday following a backlash over his belittling comments about farmers and vegetable sellers.

Heita Kawakatsu will automatically vacate his post 30 days after the submission and a gubernatorial election will be called, with official campaigning likely to kick off on May 9 for voting on May 26.

The 75-year-old has been under fire since telling new prefectural government employees on April 1 that they are intelligent people "unlike those who sell vegetables, raise cows and make things."

Following public criticism, Kawakatsu declared the following day that he would resign when the prefectural assembly meets in June, but he later decided to expedite the process. He also retracted his comments on Friday and apologized.

Shinichi Omura, a 60-year-old former internal affairs ministry official who has previously served as deputy governor of the prefecture, declared Monday he will run in the gubernatorial race as an independent. Yasutomo Suzuki, the 66-year-old former mayor of Hamamatsu in the prefecture, is also considering running.

Kawakatsu, a former professor at Waseda University who served as president of Shizuoka University of Art and Culture, first took office in 2009 and is in his fourth term.

He has long opposed Central Japan Railway Co's high-speed maglev train project to connect Tokyo and Osaka via northern Shizuoka Prefecture, citing concern over its environmental impact.

His opposition led JR Central to announce last month it will push back the train's debut from 2027 to 2034 or beyond, a factor Kawakatsu mentioned as one of the reasons for his resignation, along with his remarks.

2 Comments
75 years old.

Should have stepped down years ago the self-entitled bigot.

These dinosaurs dominate Japanese political thought....no wonder it is falling off a cliff.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I wonder who wrote that weird speech for Kawakatsu, a member of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. How did those words end up exiting his mouth?

It’s no secret that Central Japan Railway, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition, and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism all wanted Kawakatsu ousted for his refusal to approve maglev construction in Shizuoka Prefecture. A seven-year delay was going to have a tremendous economic impact throughout Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

