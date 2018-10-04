Newsletter Signup Register / Login
S Korea renews call for Japan to exclude 'rising sun' flag from fleet review

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea has reiterated a demand that Japan should remove its "rising sun" naval flag from a warship participating in an international fleet review in Jeju island next week.

Many South Koreans associate the symbol with Japanese military aggression during World War II and have expressed anger over the potential display of the alleged "war-crime flag" during the Oct 10-14 event.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Thursday said Japan should be more considerate about how South Koreans remember Japan's brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula before the end of the war.

Former Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said last week that the destroyer's display of the flag — portraying a red disc with 16 rays extending outward — would be mandatory under Japan's laws.

