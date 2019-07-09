S Korean leader denounces Japanese comments over sanctions

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday criticized comments by Japanese officials who questioned the credibility of Seoul's sanctions against North Korea while justifying Tokyo's stricter controls on high-tech exports to South Korea.
The issue has become a full-blown diplomatic dispute between the neighboring U.S. allies.
In a meeting with South Korean business leaders at Seoul's presidential palace, Moon said his government was committed to resolving the matter diplomatically and urged Japan to refrain from pushing the situation to a "dead-end street."
Tokyo last week tightened the approval process for Japanese shipments of photoresists and other sensitive materials to South Korean companies, which need the chemicals to produce semiconductors and display screens used in TVs and smartphones.
Japanese officials say such materials can be exported only to trustworthy trading partners, hinting at security risks without citing specific cases. Tokyo hasn't elaborated but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his conservative aides have hinted there may have been illegal transfers of sensitive materials from South Korea to North Korea.
Moon spoke hours after South Korean officials told a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva that the Japanese measures would have repercussions for electronics products worldwide and called for their withdrawal. Japanese officials countered that the measures didn't amount to a trade embargo, but rather a review of export controls based on security concerns.
"(Our) government is doing its best to resolve the issue diplomatically ... (I call for) the Japanese government to respond. It should no longer walk straight toward a dead-end street," Moon said in a meeting with senior executives from 30 of South Korea's biggest companies, including Samsung, Hyundai and SK conglomerates.
"The Japanese government's move to inflict damage on our economy to serve political purposes and link (the issue) with sanctions against North Korea without any evidence is surely not ideal for the friendship and security cooperation between the two countries," Moon said.
He called for the government and private companies to form an "emergency response system" to deal with the impact of the Japanese trade curbs and prepare for the possibility that the dispute drags over an extended period.
Analysts say the Japanese measure won't have a meaningful impact immediately on South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which both have sufficient supplies of the materials for now, given the slowdown in demand for semiconductors.
But there's concern that Japan might expand the restrictions to include other sectors. Shin Hak-cheol, the CEO of LG Chem, a major producer of electric-car batteries, told reporters on Tuesday the company was planning for possible restrictions on battery materials.
South Korea, which has an export-reliant economy, sees the Japanese trade curbs as retaliation for South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II and plans to file a complaint with the WTO.
Japanese officials have rejected any link to historical disputes.
South Korea has summoned a Japanese Embassy official to protest Abe's suggestion that it could not be trusted to faithfully implement sanctions against North Korea. South Korea's trade minister on Tuesday said an inspection of companies that process and export the chemicals imported from Japan found no sign of illegal transactions allowing them to reach North Korea or any other country affected by U.N. sanctions.
At a meeting of the WTO Goods Council in Geneva on Tuesday, South Korean Ambassador Paik Ji-ah said South Korea was the only country affected by Japan's trade curbs, and expressed concerns that Japan was also reviewing whether to further tighten trade measures, according to a Geneva-based trade official who relayed the ambassador's comments in the closed-door meeting. Paik declined to speak to reporters after the meeting.
Japan's envoy in Geneva, Junichi Ihara, countered that the Japanese measures were just a "change of application of procedures."
"We applied the simplified procedures before to Korea, but now we changed, and just normal procedures will be applied — are applied — to (South) Korea. ... So this is perfectly in conformity with our obligations to the WTO," he said.
Associated Press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to the report.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
4 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
"...... hinting at security risks ....."
Security risks. There weren't any so far.
Japan should stop this "embargo" and SK should stop the permanent complaining.
I am sure Mr and Mrs Watanabe as well as Mr and Mrs Kim are getting sick and tired listening to all this.
thepersoniamnow
President Moon, your entire legacy is built on blaming Japan during a very bad economic period in recent Korean history.
Keep on blaming the past for your current failures please.
Japan has no problem picking up the slack left by Korea.
Garthgoyle
Doing their best to resolve the issue like... what exactly is he doing so Korea be put back in Japan's white list?
Buahahahaha! Now they talk about friendship. In the 14 years I've been in Japan I don't think I have ever heard Korea saying anything like "for the friendship" of the two nations.
shonanbb
Seems like Japan is being pressured from Trump.
kazetsukai
Simply put..."Action Speaks Louder Than Words"..., and S Korea's many actions "spoke" HUGE lots and LOUDER than anything they could say now or in the future. It may take several generations before those actions are really put behind. Trust and Respect are based upon "mutual" understanding and benefit with an emotional commitment to befriend, help and share. It will take much time for many Japanese people to reconfirm their feeling and thoughts after their trust has been crushed. And that will be without the kind of government endorsed "indoctrination" that S Korea did in their educational system and through their media to create this situation.
It was in the 1960's when then Pres. Park "nationalized" all of Japan's businesses in S Korea. It took 2 full generations and major Japanese investments to rebuild S Korea and re-establish what is there today. All that was "broken" and the past which was kindly forgotten by Japan, trying to make up for the bast and to build a better future together is now questioned. The unwanted "old", the "past" is again a burden. A burden which would not have been here, if the past was left behind, so we could go on as it has been since...