Social Democratic Party to split; most Diet members to join CDPJ

Japan's small opposition Social Democratic Party has decided to allow its parliament and local assembly members to leave the party, which was once the country's major political force, to join the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The decision could push the SDP, which succeeded a socialist party formed in 1945, closer to the brink of collapse with three of its four parliament members expected to depart.

Its representatives voted at an extraordinary party convention held in Tokyo to allow members wishing to join the CDPJ to leave the party.

The SDP last year weighed a proposal made by the CDPJ for their merger, but some of its representatives were opposed to reaching a hasty conclusion.

SDP chief Mizuho Fukushima said she would stay with the party, while deputy chief Hajime Yoshikawa and Tadatomo Yoshida, its secretary general, have been supportive of the merger.

Kantoku Teruya, a House of Representatives member who serves as the SDP's Diet affairs chief, criticized Fukushima for failing to revive the party.

For the SDP to maintain its status as a political party, it needs five or more Diet members, or must have won more than 2 percent of the votes in the most recent upper or lower house election. It won slightly over 2 percent of the vote in the upper house election last year.

Defending the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution is one of the key policies of the SDP, whose main support base is labor unions.

