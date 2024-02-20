Some LDP lawmakers to attend Diet ethics panel on fundraising scandal

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday informed the opposition bloc that a senior member of the faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would attend a special committee to probe a political funds scandal that has rocked the ruling party.

The LDP said a lawmaker of another faction would also address the scandal at the council on political ethics in the House of Representatives, but the opposition camp has called for the presence of other prominent members of the ruling party.

The two lawmakers are Ryu Shionoya, the de facto leader of the Abe faction, and Ryota Takeda, a member of the group led by former LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, according to the LDP. Both factions have decided to disband over the scandal.

The LDP has come under intense scrutiny amid allegations that three factions, headed by Abe, Nikai and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, respectively, neglected to report portions of their incomes from fundraising parties and created slush funds.

Opposition parties have urged five key members of the Abe faction, including former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, as well as Nikai, to attend the council. The Abe faction is the LDP's biggest.

Nishimura has told senior LDP officials that he is willing to attend the committee, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The LDP, meanwhile, is considering refraining from asking for the participation of 85-year-old Nikai, with some concerned about his age, according to party sources.

The political ethics council is responsible for examining the political and moral conduct of lawmakers who face allegations. Following deliberations, the council can admonish them, such as by recommending they step down from their roles in the Diet or refrain from attending sessions for a period, though no such measures have ever been taken.

In January, prosecutors indicted or issued summary indictments to 10 individuals belonging to Abe, Nikai and Kishida factions, including three Diet members, but executives of the factions did not face criminal charges due to a lack of evidence.

An internal survey released earlier this month by Kishida's ruling party revealed that 85 out of 384 LDP members, including 10 candidates for the next general election, have underreported revenues in political funds documents.

A separate intraparty report indicated that the recipients used the funds for various purposes, including social gatherings, personnel expenses, and vehicle purchases. However, the opposition bloc has argued that the money may have been spent to garner votes during election campaign occasions.

In another development, Mamoru Umetani, a lower house lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, distributed Japanese sake to voters at several events held in his constituency in January, sources familiar with the matter said.

On Tuesday, Umetani, a one-term lawmaker from Niigata Prefecture, told reporters that he thought providing sake was "compensation for events," but "it was thoughtless." Offering money or goods to voters could violate the public office election law.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, criticized Umetani, saying, "This is a clear violation of the law and cannot be tolerated."

© KYODO